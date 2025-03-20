Lourentia Lombaard returned to the witness stand on 20 March in the ongoing trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith

Court proceedings were brought to a premature end on 19 March after Lombaard suffered a medical emergency

Defence lawyer Fanie Harmse continued to grill Lombaard about inaccuracies in her testimony and confession during her appearance

WESTERN CAPE – Lourentia Lombaard has taken once more to the stand for the ongoing trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith.

Lombaard, the State’s key witness, is in the middle of a cross-examination at the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre, but doubts remained over whether she would continue on the morning of 20 March. That's after a medical emergency brought proceedings to an early end on 19 March 2025.

Lombaard was being cross-examined by Fanie Harmse, the lawyer for Jacquin Appollis, before she broke down in tears and seemingly had a panic attack, bringing proceedings to a halt. Judge Nathan Erasmus asked that the prosecution have another witness on standby in case Lombaard was unable to testify. You can watch the moment she was taken away below.

Lombaard takes to the stand

Proceedings kicked off on 20 March with Judge Erasmus stating that he received a medical note from a General Practitioner. The note detailed why Lombaard had to receive treatment on the 19th and was unable to return to court.

Judge Erasmus didn’t publicly disclose the medical issue that rendered Lombaard unable to return but indicated that he would allow counsel to view it if they wished to do so.

The lawyer, Mr Harmse, then continued questioning Lombaard about her testimony, touching on discrepancies between her confession in March 2024 and the statement she gave in October 2024. He noted that there were details omitted from her confession after her arrest that suddenly appeared in her statement given seven months later.

Lombaard stated that she wasn’t in the right frame of mind when she made the initial confession but was able to remember more as the months went on. She previously stated that she was also doing a lot of drugs in the days leading up to her arrest.

What you need to know about Lombaard's involvement in the case

