Joslin Smith Case: Cross-Examination of Lourentia Lombaard Continues After Earlier Medical Emergency
- Lourentia Lombaard returned to the witness stand on 20 March in the ongoing trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith
- Court proceedings were brought to a premature end on 19 March after Lombaard suffered a medical emergency
- Defence lawyer Fanie Harmse continued to grill Lombaard about inaccuracies in her testimony and confession during her appearance
WESTERN CAPE – Lourentia Lombaard has taken once more to the stand for the ongoing trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith.
Lombaard, the State’s key witness, is in the middle of a cross-examination at the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre, but doubts remained over whether she would continue on the morning of 20 March. That's after a medical emergency brought proceedings to an early end on 19 March 2025.
Lombaard was being cross-examined by Fanie Harmse, the lawyer for Jacquin Appollis, before she broke down in tears and seemingly had a panic attack, bringing proceedings to a halt. Judge Nathan Erasmus asked that the prosecution have another witness on standby in case Lombaard was unable to testify. You can watch the moment she was taken away below.
Lombaard takes to the stand
Proceedings kicked off on 20 March with Judge Erasmus stating that he received a medical note from a General Practitioner. The note detailed why Lombaard had to receive treatment on the 19th and was unable to return to court.
Judge Erasmus didn’t publicly disclose the medical issue that rendered Lombaard unable to return but indicated that he would allow counsel to view it if they wished to do so.
The lawyer, Mr Harmse, then continued questioning Lombaard about her testimony, touching on discrepancies between her confession in March 2024 and the statement she gave in October 2024. He noted that there were details omitted from her confession after her arrest that suddenly appeared in her statement given seven months later.
Lombaard stated that she wasn’t in the right frame of mind when she made the initial confession but was able to remember more as the months went on. She previously stated that she was also doing a lot of drugs in the days leading up to her arrest.
What you need to know about Lombaard's involvement in the case
- Lombaard took the stand on 13 March 2025 to begin her testimony as a state witness.
- Lombaard testified that Kelly Smith confessed that she sold her child to a sangoma for R20,000.
- Renz also testified that Kelly stated the sangoma wanted Joslin for her eyes and skin.
- Lombaard claimed that Kelly said she was also paid to keep quiet about selling Joslin.
- The defence lawyer picked apart holes in Lombaard's defence, questioning a few inaccuracies.
Lombaard breaks down during trial proceedings
Briefly News reported on 19 March how Lombaard broke down in tears during the trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith.
The State's key witness had to be escorted out of the courtroom and later received medical treatment.
Lombaard seemingly suffered a panic attack after defence lawyer Fanie Harmse poked holes in her earlier testimony.
