State witness Lourentia Lombaard said Kelly received payments to keep silent about selling her daughter, Joslin

Lombaard testified during her first appearance that Kelly sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000

She also added that the sangoma wanted Joslin's eyes and skin and tried to stop the sale from happening

Lourentia Lombaard said she regrets what happened to Joslin. Images: @CapeTimesSA/ X and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — Former suspect turned state-witness Lourentia Lombaard revealed during the Joslin Smith disappearance trial on 17 March 2025 that Kelly received payments from an unknown person to silence her from revealing what happened to Joslin.

What did Lombaard say?

Lombaard testified during the third week of the trial into Joslin's disappearance at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, where the Western Cape High Court is hosting a sitting. Lombaard said that she regretted what happened because she too is a mother of four children. She remarked that she tried to prevent Kelly from selling her child, but Kelly did not listen to her.

She said she saw Smith and her co-accused, Jacquin Appollis, walking to their home with a man and woman she could not identify. When she called her, Kelly rebuked her and told her not to call her name so loudly because people were looking for her. She also said Kelly told her that someone was aware of what she had done to her daughter. She was also receiving payments from an unidentified person to keep quiet.

Kelly Smith has been accused of selling Joslin. Image: Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's case

What you need to know about Lombaard's involvement

South Africans don't believe her

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post slammed Lombaard.

Joana Kubheka said:

"She and that Kelly are the same."

Kifiloe Fiffy Tsotetsi asked:

"Why didn't she inform the police about this right then? Or inform the child's grandmother?"

Peter Mphoka asked:

"Why did she keep quiet?"

Descent Tshabalala said:

"She must be arrested too. She knew about the plan even before it was done."

Ntebogeng Ntebo asked:

"Why didn't she call the cops?"

Sangoma allegedly wanted Joslin Smith's eyes and skin

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lombaard testified that the sangoma who allegedly bought Joslin wanted her for her eyes and her skin. She spoke during the third week of the trial on 17 March.

Lombaard's testimony came after she claimed that Kelly sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000. Lombaard was also arrested for Joslin's disappearance but has since turned state witness.

