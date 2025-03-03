The first day of the trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith got underway in Saldanha Bay

Joslin's mother and her two co-accused pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them

Constable Yanga Gongotha detailed his experience meeting Racquel Smith on the day Joslin was reported missing

WESTERN CAPE - The first day of the trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith has concluded, but it was not without its challenges.

Racquel Chantel Smith, who goes by the nickname Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and his friend, Steveno van Rhyn are all charged with kidnapping and human trafficking following Joslin’s disappearance more than a year ago.

With the case not being held at the Western Cape High Court, but rather at a recreational centre in Saldanha Bay, audio gremlins caused frustration for many, as did the queues to attend.

Trio plead not guilty to charges

Kelly and her two co-accused all pleaded not guilty to the charges on the first day of the trial on Monday, 3 March 2025. The trio could face life imprisonment if convicted of the crime.

Little Joslin, who was six at the time, disappeared without a trace from her home in Saldanha Bay. Her mother reported her daughter missing on February 19 2024, telling police that Joslin was in the care of Appollis while she (Smith) was at work.

The state alleged that Smith was planning to have her three children taken away or sold. The state also claimed that Smith was handed something, believed to be money, by an unknown woman in a white vehicle a day before Joslin disappeared. The following day Joslin and her mother got into a white vehicle and drove away, according to the state.

Police constable details interaction with accused

The first person called to testify was Constable Yanga Gongotha, the officer who attended the complaint. Gongotha detailed how he responded to the complaint of a missing girl and met with Smith. After Smith filled him in on details, she took him to Appollis. Smith’s boyfriend stated that he was using drugs with friends, and left Joshlin to play outside.

Gongotha also noted that when Smith first took him to meet Appollis, she didn’t seem concerned about her daughter, and instead asked him about a gas canister that needed filling.

Residents queue for hours as audio issues plague day one

The case was held in Saldanha Bay to allow community members to attend, but that also meant that only a certain number could be let in.

Many queued from the early hours of the morning to ensure they were first in line, but not everyone was happy with the limited seating.

One woman who spoke to eNCA complained that she was one of the people who first searched for Joslin, but people who didn’t look for the child were getting into court ahead of her.

Audio issues were also a big talking point on day one of the trial. With the court being set up in a multipurpose centre, there were not enough mics to go around at first.

Lawyers also complained that they sometimes couldn’t hear the witnesses' answers due to the challenges with the audio. People watching online also complained about the sound problems, and how they couldn’t follow what was happening.

The trial continues on Tuesday, 4 March.

