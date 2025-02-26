Shaune Mogaila recently returned to action for a second game for Sekhukhune United in a Betway Premiership fixture

His return to play came after the family of a nine-year-old girl who died in a crash with the player in Tembisa on 30 October 2024

Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema said in an interview after his side's win that the decision was not without the family's blessing

The family of the girl killed when Sekhukhune United star Shaune Mogaila crashed in Tembisa in October 2024 reportedly gave their blessing for him to return to action. Images: @AkanimiltonM, @MDNnewss

JOHANNESBURG — Sekhukhune United winger Shaune Mogaila returned to football action on the wings of a prayer.

The player's crash in Tembisa, on Gauteng's East Rand, on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, made the headlines after Mogaila fled the accident scene.

Mogaila returns to field of play

Authorities later found alcohol and drugs in his car.

The winger was arrested the same day after handing himself over to Rabie Ridge police following the death of a nine-year-old girl.

He was charged with culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and fleeing from an accident, appearing in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court two days later on Friday, 1 November 2024, before receiving R20,000 bail.

The case was postponed until 5 February 2025.

In his second appearance, the state prosecutor requested a postponement for outstanding documents, and the court remanded the matter to 19 May.

Dashcam footage of the crash taken from another vehicle showed the footballer's car, a black BMW, veering off the road and crashing into a red hatchback in the oncoming traffic lane.

The accident happened at 7am on Andrew Mapheto Drive as a female motorist was transporting her child to school. The woman and a 13-year-old, who was also in the vehicle, were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Dashcam footage from another car captured Mogaila's car careening down from the opposite lane and colliding head-on with the red hatchback.

The winger played his second game since the accident on Saturday, 22 February. He was named man of the match after scoring the winning goal against Chippa United, lifting his side to third in the Betway Premiership table.

Sekhukhune mentor Lehlohonolo Seema defended the decision to recall Mogaila, saying the family of the girl killed in the accident had given their blessing for the striker to return to playing.

"They understand it was an accident; it could have happened to anyone ... They say time heals.

"The family said: 'Your life doesn't have to stop. We know what happened, and let's see how it will go [in court]'. That's the reason [Mogaila] can return to the field and [perform the way he did] because he knows that.

“Behind closed doors, the family, Shaune and the club are trying to work together and to find each other. It doesn’t always have to be in the media when the families are meeting,” said Seema after the game.

