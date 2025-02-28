The call centre manager accused of murdering and burying his worker's body in a shallow grave in Inanda appeared for a second time in court

Mfanafuthi Kunene abandoned his bid for bail when he appeared in court on 6 January 2024, two days after the alleged abduction and murder

Kunene is believed to be the last person who saw Ayabonga Mjilo, 21, alive after leaving a popular Umhlanga restaurant with her on 23 December

Mfanafuthi Kunene was in court for a second appearance after Ayabonga Mjilo's remains were found in a shallow grave in his backyard in Inanda in December. Images: @ECR_Newswatch, @Am_Blujay

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist at Briefly News. A Head of Current Affairs, Mametela reported live from the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa and has written articles on politics, crime, courts, accidents and other topics, including sports, at The Herald and Opera News SA, among others.

DURBAN — Mfanafuthi Kunene, the call centre manager who allegedly strangled and buried Ayabonga Mjilo in a shallow grave in his backyard in Inanda, in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

His appearance on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, was his second since his arrest after police made the gruesome discovery on Sunday, 4 January 2024.

Alleged murderous manager in court

Briefly News reported that Kunene abandoned his bail bid during his subsequent court appearance two days later.

Mjilo, 23, was reported missing on Christmas day after being seen alive last in Kunene's company. On Monday, 23 December 2024, the pair reportedly left Capello, a restaurant in Umhlanga, north of Durban together.

Police opened a kidnapping case on 25 December after she did not return home.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an investigation led law enforcement to Kunene, 37, who was Mjilo's manager.

According to her missing person poster, Mjilo previously worked at Nutun, a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company and, most recently, Webhelp.

Netshiunda said the pair reportedly had an argument, and Kunene allegedly strangled her before burying her body.

Mfanafuthi Kunene, 37, appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court for a second time for the alleged murder of Ayabonga Mjilo. Image: @Da_Vince2

He faces kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice charges.

In an X post, outside court, gender lobby groups called for him to be denied bail, and vowed to continue intensifying their call to ensure it isn't.

Gretta Govender, the gender desk secretary of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), said conditional release should not be an option.

She said the union hoped the case would deter would-be perpetrators from committing similar offences.

"We're pleading with government departments to ensure perpetrators get harsher sentences [and we condemn] GBV in all its forms, whether against men or women," said Govender.

The court postponed the case until 27 March for further investigations. Kunene remains behind bars.

