Manager Suspected of Killing Ayabonga Mjilo Appears in Court, Drops Bail Bid
- A suspect appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court, allegedly for kidnapping and murdering his subordinate
- Police discovered Ayabonga Mjilo buried in a shallow grave in Mfanafuthi Kunene's backyard on Saturday, 4 January
- Mjilo went missing before Christmas, with the police registering a kidnapping case that led to Kunene's arrest
DURBAN — A man arrested for strangling Ayabonga Mjilo and burying her body in his backyard in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, 6 January 2025.
Mfanafuthi Kunene faces kidnapping and murder charges after Mjilo, 21, was last seen alive and in his company before the gruesome discovery.
Murder suspected KZN manager abandons bail
The pair had reportedly left Capello Night Club in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Monday, 23 December 2024.
Police subsequently opened a kidnapping case after she did not return home.
KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an investigation pointed to Kunene, 37, who was Mjilo's manager.
Netshiunda said there was reportedly an argument between the two, leading the man to allegedly strangle her to death.
He then allegedly buried Mjilo — who, according to her missing person poster, previously worked at Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company Nutun and, recently, Webhelp — in his backyard.
He was arrested on 4 January.
Kunene showed visible injuries and walked with a limp during his brief appearance in the dock, where he opted to abandon his bid for bail.
He will remain in custody until his next court date on 26 February.
