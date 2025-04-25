Four wardens from the Mangaung Correctional Centre are set to apply for bail today, 25 April 2025

The four G4S employees are accused of murder and defeating the ends of justice after the death of an inmate

This comes after a prisoner was beaten and pepper-sprayed during an unauthorised raid in his prison cell

Four G4S employees working as wardens at the Mangaung Correctional Centre are scheduled to apply for bail today, 25 April 2025. The four men appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court on 23 April and face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Four G4S wardens at Mangaung Correctional Centre are to apply for bail after the death of an inmate during an assault.

Source: Getty Images

What happened at the Mangaung prison?

On 11 March, prison officials at the Mangaung prison searched a cell and four inmates without the knowledge of the manager. The four inmates were accused of stealing R800 from a backpack, which the official forgot in the cell during a raid. The wardens then interrogated and assaulted the inmates over the missing money.

One of the four inmates died the following day, 12 March. It was revealed that Mpho Mkhumbeni died in a prison hospital following the assault and severe pepper spray the night before. This led to the suspension of seven officials and a full-scale investigation by the Department of Correctional Services. Mkhumbeni had been serving a life sentence for murder since 2014 at the time.

Who are the four accused?

The accused officials were identified in court as Lebohang Martins, Boitumelo Mooi, Cedric Motshabi, and Mojalefa Maarman. The officials, who appeared on 23 April, face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Their bail application will be heard today, 25 April.

The tragic death of an inmate at Mangaung Correctional Centre has resulted in murder charges against four G4S employees, with their bail hearing set for 25 April.

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Mangaung prison

Katlego Bereng Mpholo’s family is pursuing legal action against G4S and the South African government after his body was found in Thabo Bester’s cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre, following Bester’s dramatic escape.

The National Prosecuting Authority has disclosed the alleged bribe amounts that Bester offered to facilitate his breakout. G4S guards were reportedly offered between R1 100 and R105 000, while CCTV operators were promised as much as R2.5 million.

Now, the Mangaung Correctional Centre is once again at the centre of controversy. An investigative journalist has accused the Department of Correctional Services of attempting to conceal the death of an inmate, adding another layer to the already shocking Thabo Bester saga.

G4S, the private security firm managing Mangaung Correctional Centre, claims it dismissed three employees who were on duty the night of Thabo Bester’s escape. Despite mounting evidence, the company continues to deny that Bester broke out, insisting he died in the cell fire.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that G4S has been served with a notice of termination for its contract at Mangaung Correctional Centre. The move follows revelations that Thabo Bester escaped from the facility with the assistance of certain officials.

Burnt Body in Mangaung Prison Cell Identified

In other news, Briefly News reported that police have confirmed the burnt body discovered in Thabo Bester’s prison cell last year was that of Katlego Bereng.

Bereng’s father revealed his son had been missing for months before Bester’s escape and says he won’t rest until the full truth is uncovered, expressing serious doubts about the official account of his son’s death.

