Katlego Bereng Mpholo's family has decided to take legal action against G4S and the South African government

Mpholo's body was found in Thabo Bester's prison cell at Mangaung Correctional Centre after the captured fugitive's brazen escape

Action SA has vowed to help the Bereng-Mpholo family get to the bottom of what happened to their loved one

BLOEMFONTEIN - The family of the man whose body was used to conceal Thabo Bester's audacious prison break want the government and G4S held accountable.

Opposition party ActionSA has offered to help Katlego Bereng Mpholo's family open a case against the private security company, the Department of Health and Correctional Services.

Police Identify charred body in Thabo Bester's cell as Katlego Bereng Mpholo

The family has been inconsolable since Friday, 21 April, when police identified the charred body that was left in Bester's cell after he escaped the Mangaung Correctional Facility.

ActionSA Free State Chairperson Parica Kopane said the party wanted to help the family uncover what happened to their loved one.

Katlego was reported missing in May 2022 after he disappeared in March. The family allegedly searched for their son at government mortuaries and only turned to the police when they could not find him, TimesLIVE reported.

Katlego Mpholo's family want answers

Now that Katlego has been identified, the family was told that he collapsed while walking in town and was taken to the hospital, where he eventually died.

Kopane said that hospital staff were supposed to follow protocols to deal with the unidentified patient.

What ActionSA and the Bereng-Mpholo want to know is how Katlego's body left the government mortuary, who signed off on the claim, and how he got to the Mangaung prison, among other things.

While Katlego's family finally know what happened to their son's body, they have been barred from seeing the remains. According to EWN, Free State pathologists refused to release Katlego's body.

South African want justice for Katlego Mpholo and his family

Thabo Bester prison escape: autopsy report shows paraffin was found inside Katlego Bereng Mpholo’s body

Previously, Briefly News reported that the details surrounding the death of Katlego Bereng Mpholo, the man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell at Manguang Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, has raised more questions.

The autopsy report indicated that Bereng's body was pumped with paraffin before being set alight in Cell 35 on 3 May 2022. Upon examination, the post-mortem findings revealed a strong smell of paraffin in Bereng's trachea.

According to The Citizen, the report also indicated that Bereng died due to blunt force trauma to the head and not due to the fire. The findings also showed no soot inside Bereng's body, proving he did not die due to the fire.

