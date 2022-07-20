The four suspects in connection with the Sweetwater's tavern shooting in Pietermaritzburg will appear in court

At least 12 people were shot, eight of them were admitted to hospital and four were killed in the deadly incident

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said they are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

KWAZULU-NATAL - The four suspects who were arrested in connection with the Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting are set to appear in court on Wednesday, 20 July. At least 12 people were shot, and eight of them were admitted to hospital.

Four people were arrested in connection with the Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The four allegedly stormed into the Sweet Waters tavern and opened fire on patrons. According to eNCA, the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said the suspects fled the scene soon after the incident. The deceased are aged between 30 and 45. She told EWN that charges of murder and attempted murder had been opened.

South Africans weigh in on the arrest of the suspects:

@Mastermill713 said:

“Seems like KZN police do their work very well.”

@sdumezulu wrote:

“Well done saps! Question is? What consequences are those killers going to face, except being kept in a safe place called prison, served with meals that most people can’t afford with R350, do they really have anything to lose?”

@RonaMurdoch posted:

“How many firearms were legal?”

@muzi197 added:

“These killings won’t stop especially when police keep arresting the wrong people like they are doing now.”

KZN Liquor Board suspends Pietermaritzburg Tavern’s liquor licence following shooting, SA angered

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the owner of the Samkelisiwe Tavern had his liquor license revoked by the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority. Four people were shot and killed at the Pietermaritzburg tavern over the weekend.

The decision to suspend his licence came after an investigation revealed that the licence holder did not meet the security requirements indicated in the regulations. According to News24, his licence will be suspended for a period of three months or until the owner meets the conditions.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News