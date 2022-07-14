The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has revoked the liquor licence from the Samkelisiwe Tavern

PIETERMARITZBURG - The owner of the Samkelisiwe Tavern had his liquor license revoked by the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority. Four people were shot and killed at the Pietermaritzburg tavern over the weekend.

The KZN Liquor Board has suspended the PMB tavern owner's liquor licence. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

The decision to suspend his licence came after an investigation revealed that the licence holder did not meet the security requirements indicated in the regulations. According to News24, his licence will be suspended for a period of three months or until the owner meets the conditions.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting. The owner had apologised to the families of the victims. However, he said he was not responsible for the killings.

A family member of one of the victims told eNCA that they accept the owner’s apology because there was no negligence and security measures were in place. However, the family wants answers about the murder and hopes that the police investigations will give them closure.

South Africans are confused over the suspension of the tavern owner’s liquor licence:

@Lele050801 said:

“Taverns in different provinces will be attacked and liquor licenses are suspended so that the plan can be rolled out.”

@donnyblignaut commented:

“What on earth is that going to do the liquor in the Tavern didn’t kill those people Muppets.”

@glencard98 wrote:

“So, if there is a shooting in a mall or shop they will also be shut down? Makes no sense.”

@Dvan63581717 added:

“Why??? Did he shoot his patrons??? That’s absurd.”

Police arrest 2 men in connection with Pietermartizburg tavern shooting, survivor speaks out

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the loved ones of the tavern shooting victims in Pietermaritzburg may soon get answers into the deadly incident that claimed the lives of four people and injured at least eight others.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the horrific incident, on Monday, 11 July, according to eNCA. Police are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

