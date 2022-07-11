Two suspects were arrested in connection with the horrific Pietermartizburg tavern shooting, on Monday, 11 July

PIETERMARITZBURG - The loved ones of the tavern shooting victims in Pietermaritzburg may soon get answers into the deadly incident that claimed the lives of four people and injured at least eight others.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the horrific incident, on Monday, 11 July, according to eNCA. Police are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said two men opened fire on patrons. Two people died at the scene and another two later. The victims were aged between 30 and 45.

Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, and the tactical unit to form part of an investigation team led by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit have been deployed to the area.

A survivor of the incident, Phakama Nzimande, told IOL that a decision to fetch his jacket saved his life. However, his friend Nkosingiphile Nsele was fatally wounded.

Nzimande told the publication that he could not understand why his friend was killed since he was not a source of unpleasantness. Nzimande said he was shocked by his friend’s death.

South Africans react to the arrest of the two suspects:

@just_carol8 said:

“I hope they are not random people that got arrested just to show us that the police are “working”. I hope they are no real culprits still roaming the streets.”

@Bongz03392829 wrote:

“Excellent. Hope the police prepare a watertight case that will lead to a successful prosecution.”

@NAKEDI_NKD commented:

“It’s just shocking. People are getting killed like flies.”

@deemah_setso added:

“But these tavern deaths lately.”

Police launch manhunt following tavern shootings in Soweto & Pietermaritzburg, at least 23 killed in total

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported police are searching for the gunmen who opened fire on patrons at a tavern in the Nomzamo Informal Settlement, Soweto, on Sunday, 10 July. At least 19 people were left dead in the incident when men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols stormed the tavern.

According to News24, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will visit the crime scene. In addition, they will host a meeting regarding the mass murder at the Orlando police station.

