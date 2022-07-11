The death toll from the Nomzamo Informal Settlement tavern in Soweto has risen to 19 people

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will visit the crime scene

Another deadly tavern shooting in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal claimed the lives of four people

ORLANDO - Police are searching for the gunmen who opened fire on patrons at a tavern in the Nomzamo Informal Settlement, Soweto, on Sunday, 10 July. At least 19 people were left dead in the incident when men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols stormed the tavern.

Police have launched a manhunt to find those responsible for the mass shooting at a Soweto tavern. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will visit the crime scene. In addition, they will host a meeting regarding the mass murder at the Orlando police station.

The shooting also left eight more people injured, with three in critical condition.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela believes the province has a gun problem based on the high number of violent crimes and random murders.

According to SABC News, several others were also ambushed and shot at a tavern in a separate incident in East Rand. Meanwhile, another deadly tavern shooting in Pietermaritzburg claimed the lives of four people while wounding eight others.

South Africans react to the horrific shootings that claimed numerous lives in the country:

@MarcusDaily86 said:

“Where's the anti-terrorism unit? Has this not been declared an act of terror? Where are the MK people with their ground forces and guerilla training? Let's see just what they were doing in exile.”

@Blacksh90139340 wrote:

“It’s sad one thought by now they will tell us about the leads, but nope just telling what transpired.”

@Matseme34027861 commented:

“As long as our police still taking bribes from Taverns owners at night so that they can close at 05:00 in the morning no one is safe.”

@MALESEL33498236 added:

“Are we going to have another empty coffins display and the president with his cabinet attending?”

