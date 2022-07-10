EFF and Operation Dudula members clashed outside the infamous Nomzamo Tavern in Soweto where 15 people were killed on Saturday night in a mass shooting

The police had to intervene to separate the two groups to prevent them from clashing possible bloodshed

Over the same weekend three other mass shootings took place with the second worst taking place at a tavern in Pietermaritzburg, some people believe the attacks are connected

SOWETO - Police officers had to intervene to separate EFF and Operation Dudula members who clashed outside the Nomzamo Tavern in Soweto where 15 people were killed on Saturday night in a mass shooting.

The police inserted themselves between the two groups and used a loud hailer to try and reduce tensions.

Police had to intervene to avoid bloodshed when EFF and Operation Dudula members clashed in Soweto. Photo credit: @sibonelozwane29

Source: Twitter

TimesLIVE reported that the two groups claimed to represent community members from Orlando East.

There have been a number of theories circulating on social media as the reason for the spate of violent shootings at taverns over the weekends.

Some people believe that foreigners are responsible while others think Rupert Murdoch is trying to destroy the informal alcohol trade in townships.

The South African Police Service is still investigating the shooting and will release more information when it becomes available, so far no motive for the killing has been established.

The Sowetan LIVE reported that Operation Dudula was founded in 2021 in Soweto with Nhlanhla Lux leading the organisation.

"Terrorist attack": EFF slams Bheki Cele in the wake of the Soweto massacre

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the EFF has released a scathing press release slamming Police Minister Bheki Cele in the wake of the horrific Soweto massacre that took place over the weekend.

A Twitter post on the party's official account revealed that they are alarmed at the news of the 14 partons of the Soweto tavern who were killed.

The EFF has labelled that massacre as a "terrorist attack" and cannot understand the rationale for the senseless killing. The political party also called Cele 'moronic' in the statement.

Another attack on the same evening in Pietermartizburh claimed the lives of four more patrons of a tavern.

Source: Briefly News