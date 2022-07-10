The EFF has slammed Bheki Cele for his alleged "corrupt" activities and his "useless" PR-stunts while South Africans die in numbers

The political party labelled the massacre a "terrorist attack" and struggled to understand the rationale behind the attack

The news has made international news with South Africa's high murder rate under the spotlight

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has released a scathing press release slamming Police Minister Bheki Cele in the wake of the horrific Soweto massacre that took place over the weekend.

A Twitter post on the party's official account revealed that they are alarmed at the news of the 14 partons of the Soweto tavern who were killed.

The EFF has slammed Bheki Cele for his failure to protect South Africans. Photo credit: @Aluta_Continua6, @EFFSouthAfrica

The EFF has labelled that massacre as a "terrorist attack" and cannot understand the rationale for the senseless killing. The political party also called Cele 'moronic' in the statement.

Another attack on the same evening in Pietermartizburh claimed the lives of four more patrons of a tavern.

The EFF stated the Cele is:

"Preoccupied with accumulating money, politicising and fictionalising the police department while South Africans die in their number. His useless PR-stunts of visiting sites of crime after the fact, serve no purpose, as criminals are not discouraged by his crocodile tears after people have died."

The massacre has made international news, Reuters reported that gunmen 'randomly' opened fire on patrons attending a tavern.

South Africa is one of the world's most dangerous places to live with an estimated 20 000 people killed every year.

14 Dead and 9 in critical condition following mass shooting at Soweto tavern

Earlier, Briefly News reported that police have confirmed that 14 people have been shot dead in a Soweto tavern on Saturday night. A further nine are believed to be in critical condition.

Orlando police station commander Brigadier Nonhlanhla Kubeka has said that officers on the scene are in the process of investigating the mass shooting and more information will be released soon.

eNCA reported that an eyewitness has come forward and said that masked men opened fire on patrons of the tavern. The attackers fled in a Toyota Quantum.

Source: Briefly News