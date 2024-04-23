A 31-year-old was arrested for vandalising apartheid activist Steve Biko's tomb in Ginsberg, Eastern Cape

The suspect allegedly stole the bronze fists attached to the tombstone and sold them to a local scrapyard

The man faces charges of theft, violation of a grave, and vandalism, and he appeared at the Qonce Magistrate’s Court on 22 April 2024.

A 31-year-old faces theft charges for stealing bronze fists from Steve Biko's tomb and selling them to a scrapyard. Images: X/@Patricia_Bantom and Getty Images/Stock Image

The man allegedly behind the theft of the two bronze fists on struggle icon Steve Biko’s tomb in Ginsberg was arrested.

Man arrested for stealing from Steve Biko's tombstone

The 31-year-old man reportedly nabbed the fists and sold them to a local scrapyard on 19 April 2024.

According to the Daily Dispatch, the alleged culprit appeared before the Qonce Magistrate’s Court on 22 April 2024. He faces charges including theft, violation of a grave, and vandalism.

According to The Citizen, the tombstone, in the Steve Biko Garden of Remembrance, was recognised as a Heritage Site.

Netizens blame scrapyard owner

Many social media users blamed scrapyards for accepting goods with no questions asked.

@ishy_msipa said:

“Scrap yards need to be closed or closely regulated, this will cut infrastructure damage by 80%.”

@RNaidoo asked:

“Some scrapyards are just up to no good. Look at how many traffic lights are missing in parts of JHB? Nyaope boy's sell anything for a quick buck.”

@DDT_PM added:

“I blame the scrap yard.”

@krugersville commented:

“That R190 is gone from smoking nyaope.”

@Siya_Ndlumbini concluded:

“Yeah unemployment is real.”

