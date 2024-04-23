The SAPS plead with citizens to avoid installing illegal electricity connections as they can be fatal

Three people lost their lives after being electrocuted by illegal connections around Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape

Police reportedly opened three inquest dockets to look into investigate the separate incidents further

Eastern Cape authorities have urged residents to stop illegal electricity connections, which could be deadly.

Three dead from illegal electricity connections

The police received reports of three people who were electrocuted to death in separate incidents around Gqeberha between 20 and 21 April 2024.

In the first incident, a 26-year-old man, who was allegedly trying to connect electricity to his residence, was found dead on his roof. According to IOL, the second victim was a 24-year-old woman who died after being electrocuted by an illegal connection.

A report by SA News said the third victim was an 18-year-old girl who also died after allegedly stepping on an illegal connection. She was walking with her friends in an open space.

The police reportedly opened three separate inquest dockets to probe each incident further.

South Africans share their views on the electrocutions

Many netizens did not sympathise with those responsible for connecting the victims.

@colin_porki shouted:

“Very sad! Stop stealing!”

@AndrePretorius wondered:

“That’s weird, I don’t have that problem where I live… oh wait never mind.”

@Danwes159 said:

“Cremation done.”

@locke9_locke suggested:

“So sorry about the three dudes that fried themselves while doing illegal electrical connections. Their family should sue the government. Let a lawyer think of something.”

@MustoGraeme1 added:

“How about removing the THOUSANDS of illegal electricity connections that are blatantly visible?”

Roodepoort man electrocuted to death

In related Briefly News, a man who allegedly tried to vandalise the Roodepoort mechanical workshop substation was found dead at the substation.

City Power said the man’s body had burned beyond recognition.

The body was found on 13 February 2024 when City Power workers reported for duty in the morning.

