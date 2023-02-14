Illegal electricity connections have killed four people in different incidents in Mpumalanga

Police have urged the public to refrain from stealing electricity because it endangers the lives of the community

Among the victims were a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, who were both electrocuted while walking in the street

MPUMALANGA - The deaths of four people in Mpumalanga have spurred the police to issue a stern warning about illegal electricity connections.

Illegally connected electricity cables electrocuted four people in Mpumalanga. Image: MARCO LONGARI & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The victims were all from the Tonga area and were electrocuted because people in the community decided to steal electricity from the municipality.

Illegal electricity connections kill 36-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy

The most recent incident occurred on Monday, 13 February. In one incident, a 36-year-old woman was working in a field at approximately 12:30pm when she presumably sustained burns from a live electric cable.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the woman's family rushed her to the hospital after she was electrocuted. However, she was pronounced dead upon arrival, News24 reported.

A 12-year-old boy also fell victim to an illegally connected cable on Monday. The boy was walking to a neighbour's house when he was electrocuted.

16-Year-old girl electrocuted while walking with boyfriend, another man killed while fixing a fault

Last week, on Thursday, 9 February, a 16-year-old girl died after allegedly stepping on a live electric cable on a wet street. The girl was found lying in a pool of water with loose wires around her.

In another incident on the same day, a man was shocked after trying to fix an electrical fault by himself at home, Capricorn FM reported.

