A deadly collision on the N1 in Limpopo has claimed the lives of 20 people and injured 68 more

The accident happened on Monday evening in Makhdo when a bus and a cash-in-transit vehicle collided head-on on a bridge

ER24 said the exact details of the deadly collision are still unclear and authorities are still investigating the collision

A devastating bus crash has claimed the lives of 20 people in Limpopo. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The deadly crash took place on the N1 highway in Makhado (Louis Trichardt) on Monday evening, 13 February.

ER24 emergency personnel who arrived at the scene following the crash said the bus rolled off a freeway bridge and into a river.

Some of the passengers from the Limpopo bus crash may still be unaccounted for

According to MSN, 16 deceased were found on the river's edge while most victims were trapped under the bus.

Three more bodies were found on the side of the road while the 20th victim died while receiving medical attention at a hospital.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said that there may several passengers unaccounted for. The spokesperson added that the details surrounding the cause of the collision are still unclear at this time, The Citizen reported.

South Africans mourn all the lives lost in the deadly Limpopo bus crash

Citizens have shared messages of condolences on social media and slammed the lack of safety on South African roads.

Below are some comments:

@ShanMoff mourned:

"How tragic."

@Emmanovich1222 claimed:

"Something is demonic about 2023, too many bad things are happening."

@offthegrid4EVA said:

"So sad for the accident victims."

@KRBNARE4 grieved:

"South Africa is something else."

@SMukwakungu exclaimed:

"Road accident fatalities are a pandemic in South Africa. 20 people dead all at once."

