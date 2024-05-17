A clip of a lady's R181.23 grocery haul from Food Lovers has caught people's attention on TikTok

The hun showed the number of items she got, and her footage gained a massive attraction online

People were amazed by all the things that stunner received at that price as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A South African woman shared a grocery haul video from Food Lovers, and man TikTok users loved it.

A lady unveiled her R181 grocery haul from Food Lovers in a TikTok video. Image: @thatopheeha

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her grocery haul

In the TikTok clip shared by @thatopheeha on the video platform, the young lady said she spent R181.23 on groceries. The stunner unveiled her goodies, and she got things like eggs, fruits, buns, doughnuts, chicken patties, beef patties, sausage, onions, green pepper and more.

The footage caught people's attention and got 628K views within two days of publication. Some were impressed by her budget-friendly shopping spree.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's grocery haul

Many people loved the lady's budget-friendly grocery haul as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

MNH™️ - TikTok’s Uncle said:

"That’s insane cause that’s one day's worth of eggs."

To which the hun responded by saying:

"I have eggs already I was just adding plus what do you mean one day worth."

Kubusykurweef added:

"Those will be off before the end of the week."

Neo wrote:

"Banna!!! Let’s run."

Leratowevelynii asked:

"Please give us your review tomorrow if they're still fresh or not."

Nare Gabriel poked fun at himself, saying:

"Now I believe I can't make grocery."

Woman shows her R1500 Woolworths grocery haul in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a woman in Mzansi shared a grocery haul video from Woolworths, and the clip went viral on social media.

Many South Africans usually perceive Woolworths as too pricey, but this young lady may be proving the contrary with her grocery haul from Woolies. In the video shared by @sheisndeka on TikTok, the lady showcased all the items she had bought for R1500 at Woolworths.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News