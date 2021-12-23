As a professional boxer, Leonard was the first to win more than a hundred million dollars in purses. Before his retirement, Sugar Ray Leonard secured a boxing record of 36 wins, three losses, and one draw. He competed for 20 years before retirement. In that period, Ray won world titles in 5 weight divisions, the lineal championships in three divisions, and the undisputed welterweight title. In 1997, He retired from the sport. However, his hard work and determination were inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

Ray Leonard is a former American award-winning boxer, occasional actor, and motivational speaker. He has inspired a whole generation of fighters and is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. At the age of sixteen, Ray was drawn to boxing. He attended some rudimentary training from his elder brother, Roger Leonard. Soon, Sugar started winning all major championships. At this time he was seen as a rising star in the sport. Today, Sugar Ray Leonard is one of the most revered boxers. He has set great examples for decades to come.

Sugar Ray Leonard's profile summary and bio

Early life

Sugar Ray Leonard was born Ray Charles Leonard on May 17, 1956. He is the third last born of Gertha and Cicero Leonard. He was raised in Wilmington, North Carolina, alongside his siblings. As of 2021, Sugar Ray Leonard's age is 65.

At the age of 3, Leonard and the family moved to Washington, D.C. They later relocated to a permanent home in Palmer Park, Maryland.

As a child, Ray almost drowned at a creek by his house. The incident happened a few years after moving. In another incident, he also survived a car wreck with his mother.

Sugar ray Leonard's father, Cicero Leonard, earned a living as a night manager at a supermarket. Gertha worked as a nurse in a local health facility. Even with the financial constraints, Leonard grew up in a loving home. Sugar ray Leonard's siblings' name is Roger Leonard.

Career

Leonard began boxing in 1969 when he was barely sixteen. He practised at the Pational Park recreation centre with his elder brother Roger. Later, Dave Jacobs, a former boxer, and Janks Morton volunteered as his boxing coaches.

At his tender age, Ray was already fighting in the National Division of the Amateur Athletic Union. However, due to his passion for boxing, Ray lied about his age to participate in the Eastern Olympic Trials. As a result, he managed to make it to the semi-finals of the lightweight division. However, he lost that semi-final to a controversial decision.

In 1976, this great boxer, Ray, represented the United States Olympic Boxing Team. After defeating Andrés Aldama in the light welterweight category, he won the Olympic Boxing Gold Medal.

Ray's first retirement from boxing came in 1984. Ray received a scholarship from the University of Maryland. He decided to study business administration and communications thoroughly.

After a few attempts, in June 1988, he announced his second comeback. He fought Don Lalonde at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas on November 7, 1988. This fight proved to be one of the most controversial fights to date.

After several comebacks, Leonard ended his professional career with 36 wins, three losses, and one draw. 2 of his losses came after his first retirement.

Wife and children

Who is Sugar Ray Leonard's spouse? Well. Sugar ray got married to his sweetheart Juanita Wilkinson in 1980. Later in 1993, Sugar ray married Bernadette Robi. Currently, he lives in Southern California with his four children and wife.

Who are Sugar ray Leonard's children from his marriage to Juanita Wilkinson? The two had three children before they got separated in 1990. The three sugar ray Leonard's son is Jarrel, Daniel and Ray Jr., and a daughter Camille.

Net worth and salary

According to the various online resources, "Sugar Ray Leonard" lives a luxury life. The world's best American former professional boxer has an estimated net worth of $120 Million.

Fast facts

How many times did sugar ray Leonard get knocked down? When Ray Leonard made his last comeback after six years against Héctor Camacho, he was knocked out for the first and last time. What is the net worth of Sugar Ray Leonard? Currently, Sugar Ray Leonard's net worth is about $120 Million. What disease does Sugar Ray Leonard have? He is overly familiar with diabetes. What is the current age of Sugar Ray Leonard? Currently, Sugar Ray Leonard is 65 years old. Which boxers did sugar ray Leonard lose to? First, in 1991, he lost by decision to Terry Norris. Later, when he made one last comeback six years later, he was knocked out. What is the estimated net worth of Sugar Ray Leonard? Sugar Ray Leonard has an estimated salary of $12 Million per year. What are Sugar Ray Leonard's spouse's names? He was married to two women: Bernadette Robi and Juanita Wilkinson.

Before retirement, Sugar Ray Leonard was a champion Olympic. He is a renowned professional welterweight boxer who won the gold medal in light-welterweight boxing at 20. He came to the limelight after His 1987 defeat Marvin Hagler.

