Richard Rawlings’ net worth, age, spouse, education, TV shows, profiles

Richard Rawlings is a jack of all trades. He is an American car builder, entrepreneur, reality TV star, veteran cross country racer, and social media personality. The majority of people popularly know him as the owner of Gas Monkey Garage. Over the years, he has made an impressive fortune from his multiple ventures. So how much is Richard Rawlings’ net worth in 2021?

Richard of "Fast N Loud" during an interview on August 28, 2012. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Do you know that Richard first owned a car when he was 14 years old? So his love for cars started at a tender age. Currently, his company is among the best in the making and shipment of vehicles in the world. So what is the secret behind his success, though?

Richard Rawlings' profile summary

Full name: Richard Ray Rawlings

Richard Ray Rawlings Nickname: Triple R

Triple R Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 30th May 1969

30th May 1969 Age: 52 years old (as of 2021)

52 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Fort Worth, Texas, USA

Fort Worth, Texas, USA Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5 ft. and 9 in

5 ft. and 9 in Height in centimetres: 185

185 Weight in pounds : 180

: 180 Weight in kilograms: 86

86 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Unknown

Unknown Father: Ray Rawlings

Ray Rawlings Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Engaged

Engaged Fiancée: Katerina Deason

Katerina Deason Ex-wives : Suzanne Marie Mergele, Karen K. Grames

: Suzanne Marie Mergele, Karen K. Grames Children: None

None School: Eastern Hills High School

Eastern Hills High School Profession : Car builder, entrepreneur, reality TV star, veteran cross country racer, social media personality

: Car builder, entrepreneur, reality TV star, veteran cross country racer, social media personality Net worth: $18 million

$18 million Instagram : @rrrawlings

: @rrrawlings Facebook: @RRRawlings

@RRRawlings Twitter: @RRRawlings

Richard Rawlings' bio

Richard Ray Rawlings was born on 30th May 1969 in Fort Worth, Texas, in the USA. He is the son of Ray Rawlings. For years, he has kept information about his mother under wraps.

Richard and his father Ray Rawlings. Photo: @rrrawlings

Source: Instagram

The TV star has two siblings – Daphne Kaminski and John. Her sister works at the Gas Monkey Garage.

Richard has been passionate about cars from a tender age. He followed in his father’s footsteps, who took him to car shows when he was young. Also, growing up, he bought Richard cars and motorcycle toys.

How old is Richard Rawlings?

Richard Rawlings' age is 52 years as of 2021.

Richard Rawlings' education

He is alumni of Eastern Hills High School. At 14 years, he owned a ‘74 Mercury Comet car. Notably, by the time he was completing his high school studies, he had bought three cars already.

Career

After graduating high school, he did not proceed to college. Instead, he worked as a police officer and firefighter. Later, he started Lincoln Press, a printing and advertising company. After some time, he sold the company.

What is Richard Rawlings doing now? He established the Gas Monkey Garage. The company has grown to become one of the best in the US. Currently, it builds a variety of cars that are shipped worldwide. They also buy used cars and restore them.

Richard Rawlings' TV shows

Gas Monkey Garage gave him the idea to start producing TV shows. For instance, he is the executive producer of the following TV shows: Fast N' Loud, Garage Rehab, Misfit Garage, and Welcome to Happiness.

Fast N' Loud

TV personality Richard attends the Furious 7 Los Angeles Premiere Sponsored by Dodge at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in April 2015. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Fast N' Loud is a hit reality TV show that aired on the Discovery network between June 2012 and June 2020. Before its cancellation, it had aired for eight seasons. Many of the fans were disappointed by its abrupt cancellation.

Is Richard Rawlings still in business? Yes. His fortune continues to grow because his garage business is still doing great.

Garage Rehab

Garage Rehab is one of his other TV shows. The first episode of the show premiered on 30th August 2017. In the show, he travels around the US, helping struggling garage owners to restore their businesses.

It aired for two seasons before it took a break in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike Fast N' Loud, the show took a break, and the team is yet to announce its renewal.

Richard Rawlings' Cannonball Run record is another notable thing about him. In 2007, he broke the record in 31 hours and 59 minutes, covering 2,811 miles.

Other business ventures

Apart from being a reality TV star, Richard is into event planning and hospitality. He is the owner of Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill and Gas Monkey Live. The bar and grill are based in Dallas, Texas. Usually, he organizes live events, which attracts massive crowds.

How much is Richard Rawlings worth?

Is Richard Rawlings rich? Yes. The TV star is worth a staggering $18 million in 2021. He has earned the fortune, working at Gas Monkey Garage and appearing in his TV shows.

How much does Richard Rawlings make a year? He received between $50k and 75k per episode on Fast N' Loud, making around $15 million yearly.

Richard Rawlings' house

The Fast N’ Loud star owns a home in Dallas, Texas. He has been staying in the 1.46 acres home for over five decades.

The house has two bathrooms, three bedrooms, a mid-century stylish bar, sunken bathtub, a garden, a private lake and more classy features.

Is Richard Rawlings married?

Katerina and Richard have been together for more than one year. Photo: @rrrawlings

Source: Instagram

No doubt, many people are interested in knowing who Richard Rawlings' wife is. At the moment, he is not married. However, he has been married thrice. First, he married Karen K. Grames in November 1993 and divorced in August 1994.

Between August 1999 and August 2009, he was married to Suzanne Marie Mergele. Around five years later, they remarried. Their second marriage lasted for about four years.

Currently, he is engaged to another lady known as Katerina, the ex-wife of Darwin Deason. At the time of writing, the lovebirds have been together for more than one year now. Hopefully, she might become Richard Rawlings' new wife.

Does Richard Rawlings have kids?

There are no known Richard Rawlings' kids. However, reports have it that he has a stepson working at his garage. His name is Sinjin Venegas.

Indeed, Richard Rawlings’ net worth is a testament that dedication, diligence, and consistency pay. The TV personality has created a business empire worth envying. He is truly an inspiration for many.

READ ALSO: Lil Tjay’s net worth, age, name, height, girlfriend, songs, albums, profiles

Briefly.co.za published a thrilling article on Lil Tjay’s net worth. He is an established American rapper and singer. He was born and raised in Bronx, New York.

Lil is known for many hit tracks. In 2021, he has an impressive net worth of $600k. Read more about him in the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za