A-Z list of car manufacturers in the world: Car models and countries of origin

There exists a variety of car manufactures in the world. Some of the top car manufacturers that have been producing top-notch cars include the Toyota Motor Company, Aston Martin, BMW, and Honda to name a few. Learning more about the manufacturers might broaden your understanding of the vehicles you normally see around.

Black Chevrolet Corvette manufactured in the US.

Choosing a car to buy can be quite a daunting task for first time buyers. Thus, to avoid making the wrong decision, you may consider learning more about the best car manufacturers in the world.

A - Z list of car manufacturers by country

Many countries are embracing technological advancements in various fields, particularly in the automotive scene. Below is a list of automotive manufacturers based on their countries of origins:

American car manufacturers

The US is home to some of the leading car manufacturers in the world. Some of its leading brands and models include:

Buick – Encore, Encore Gx, Envisio, Envision Avenir, Enclave, and Enclave Avenir.

Chevrolet – Chevrolet Blazer, Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Express, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Impala, and more.

Dodge – Dodge Avenger, Dodge Caliber, Dodge Dart, Dodge Caravan, Dodge Magnum, Dodge Grand Caravan, Dodge Journey, etc.

Ford Motor Company – Ford F-250, Ford F-150, Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition Max, Ford Expedition, Ford Escape, Ford Edge, and Ford EcoSport.

GMC – GMC Acadia, GMC Canyon, GMC Sierra 1500, GMC Sierra 3500, GMC Yukon, and GMC Terrain.

Jeep –Grand Cherokee L, Wrangler, Wrangler 4xe, Grand Cherokee, Renegade, Gladiator and more.

Lincoln – Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln Nautilus, Lincoln Corsair, Lincoln MKZ, Lincoln Continental, and Lincoln Aviator.

Lucid – Lucid Air

Tesla – It is one of the best electric car manufacturers in the US. Its top car models include Model S, Model 3, Model Y, and Model X.

Vector – Its top models include WX-8, SRV8, WX-3, W2, and The Vector.

Chinese car manufacturers

China has many leading automotive companies.

Some of the prominent Chinese car manufactures include:

BYD Auto – This company has gained an entity as one of the best electric car manufacturers in the automotive market. A good example is the electric model MPV, BYD e-6.

Changan Automobile – Its top vehicle models include Raeton CC, Eado XT, Eado, Eado DT, and Alsvin.

Cherry – Some of the models associated with this company are the Chery QQ, Easter Cross (SUV), and EV.

Geely – This Chinese automobile company is known for creating models such as the CK, Hongaqi MK, and GCY.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) – Its main brands include HAVAL, WEY, ORA, and GWM Pickup.

Foton – The company produces buses, trucks, passenger vehicles, and light commercial vehicles.

Hongqi – This Company was the first one in the Chinese car industry and is ranked as one of the top luxury car manufacturers in the world. Some of its models include Hongqi H7, HQ3, and L5.

NIO – Its headquarters are based in Shanghai. Its top models include NIO ES8, EC6, ES6, and EP9.

Qoros – Qoros was founded in 2007. Its main car model is the Qoros3.

XPeng – It is known for producing XPeng P7 sedan and XPeng P7 sedan cars.

Other Chinese automotive manufacturers include the Baojun 510, Changan CS75, Roewe Ei5, Qiantu K50, and Zotye SR9.

Japanese Car manufacturers

Japanese automotive industry is prominent in the production of high-quality car models. Here is a list of luxury car brands and their models:

Acura

Acura is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Acura car originated from Japan and was first launched in the US, Canada, on March 27, 1986. The car manufacturer is based in Tokyo, Japan. Here is a list of some of the top Acura models:

Acura MDX A-Spec

Acura TSX

Acura CL

Acura RDX

Acura CSX

Acura EL

Acura Legend

Acura ARX-01

Infinity

Some of the Infinity car models include:

Infiniti Q70

Infiniti Etherea

Infiniti QX60 Hybrid

Infiniti Q45

Infiniti Emerge

Lexus

It produces a variety of brands listed below:

Lexus ES

Lexus IS

Lexus CT

Lexus LC

Lexus RC

Lexus UX

Toyota

Another Japanese car brand that is globally recognized to offer the best power performance is Toyota. Some of its car models are:

Toyota is a Chinese car manufacturer.

Toyota Avanza

Toyota Camry

Toyota Corolla Altis

Toyota Innova

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Prado

Toyota Rav4

Toyota Wigo

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Vios

Other popular car models include Honda, Daihatsu, Nissan, Suzuki, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Isuzu, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Mitsuoka.

British car manufacturers

Britain produces a variety of car models that have ranked top in the world market. Notably, it is the home of the best premium and sports car manufacturers in the world.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin car models include the Aston Martin DBX, Aston Martin Vantage Range, Aston Vantage AMR, Aston Martin DB11 Range, and Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.

Bentley

Bentley comes in different collection features, and some of the models are the Bentayga V8, 2021 Flying Spur, 2020 Bentayga, 2021 Continental GT, and 2020 Mulsanne.

Caterham cars

Caterham is a sports car manufacturer based in the United Kingdom. Some of Caterham models include Caterham SEVEN 360, Caterham 7 Roadsport, Caterham Seven 620, Caterham Seven 420, Caterham Seven 420 R, Caterham 21, and Caterham Super Seven.

Daimler

Some of the best Daimler car models that have been produced, so far, include the Daimler 15, Daimler 20-30, Daimler 20-70, Daimler 35/120, Daimler DB18, Daimler DE27, Daimler DE36, and Daimler DH27.

Jaguar

Jaguar emblem on a black car.

The Jaguar brand is one of the top models that offer the latest styles and comfort in the car market scene. Its models include Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF, Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar F-PACE, and Jaguar F-TYPE.

Lagonda

Some prominent Lagonda models are the Lagonda 2.6-Litre, Lagonda 11.9, Lagonda LG45, Lagonda 12/24, Lagonda 14/60, Lagonda 16/80, and Lagonda 2-Litre Speed.

Land Rover

Range Rover delivers a better performance which is linked to its array of powerful engines. Some of its models include Range Rover Vogue, Range Rover Vogue SE, and Range Rover Autobiography.

Lotus

The automotive manufacturer is known for the following brands Elise, Exige, Emira, Evora, Configure, and Evija.

McLaren

This is another high-end producer of luxury cars. It has numerous brands.

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce is another manufacturer loved by many celebrities across the world. Its leading models are the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Rolls-Royce Rolls Royce Dawn, Rolls-Royce Rolls Royce Wraith, and Rolls Royce Phantom.

Vauxhall

Vauxhall is known for the following models: Insignia, Chevette, Corsa, Victor, Astra, Cascada, Viva, Adam, Ampera, Mokka, Cavalier, and Meriva.

Other popular British automotive manufacturers include Ariel, Axon, Bowler, Bristol, David Brown, Grinnall, JBA Motors, Keating, LEVC, MG, Rover, Austin, Hillman, and others.

Germany car manufacturers

Like the UK, Germany is known for its top luxury cars brands and heavy high-end machines. Some of its top manufacturers include:

Porsche

It was established by Ferdinand Porsche in 1931. Its top models include the 718, 911, Panamera, Macan, and Cayenne.

BMW

BMW was founded in 1916 by Karl Rapp. Currently, it is among the biggest brand in the world producing classy cars such as BMW 228 Gran Coupe, BMW 230, BMW 330, BMW 330e, and many more others.

Audi

Audi was founded in 1910. Some of its popular models include Audi Q2, Audi A6, Audi A4, Audi RS5, Audi Q8, and more.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz motor company was founded in 1926.

It was founded in 1926. Some of its popular car models include A-Class, AMG GT, C-Class, CLA, E-Class, CLS, GLA, G-Class, GLB, Maybach, GT-Class, S-Class, etc.

Volkswagen (VW)

Volkswagen was founded in 1937. Its popular models include Atlas, ID.4, Tiguan, Taos, Jetta, Passat, Golf, Arteon, etc.

Italian car manufactures

Italy is another country popularly known for its high-end sports and luxury peronal vehicles. Its top car brands include:

Alfa Romeo – 2021 Giulia, Stelvio Quadrifoglio, 2021 Giulia Quadrifoglio, and 2021 Stelvio

Maserati – Top Maserati car models include Levante, Ghibli, Quattroporte, and MC20.

Lamborghini – Lamborghini Huracán, Urus, Aventador , Estoque, Asterion, Terzo Millenio.

Ferrari – 812 GTS, 296 GTS, SF90 Spider, Ferrari Roma,

Fiat – Fiat 124 Spider, Fiat Croma, Fiat Oggi, Fiat Uno, Fiat Panorama, and Fiat Argenta, Fiat Fullback.

Car manufacturers in Africa

Which country in Africa has the most cars? South Africa is the leading country in vehicle manufacturing in the African continent. However, other African countries are also putting efforts into the automation industries, such as Morocco, Kenya, and Ghana.

South Africa

South Africa’s car assembly industry is probably the best in Africa. Most of the car models assembled in South Africa are Bailey, Birkin, and Advanced Automotive Design (ADD).

That said, what cars are made in Africa? Here is the list of African countries and the car brands that they manufacture.

Innoson Motors (Nigeria)

Kantanka Cars (Ghana)

Kiira Motors Corporation (Uganda)

Laraki (Morocco)

Mobius Motors (Kenya)

Wallyscar (Tunisia)

Indeed, with technological advancements, the automation industry is making robust changes in its motor designs. Unlike before, the automotive industry has gone overboard to create some of the best car models one could not imagine of. Most of the top car manufacturers have grown to other countries, establishing their branches to reach more prospective customers.

