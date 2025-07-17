A famous South African teacher and mother of two shared her horrific story of having her daughter almost abducted at the mall

The mother-daughter duo were on their monthly date at a restaurant when a random man got too close to the child

South Africans were alarmed by the kidnapping rate in the country and discussed the matter in the comments of the viral post

One of South Africa’s favourite teachers, Mrs Bullock, hopped on TikTok five days ago to share a recent horrific incident.

The mother of two had taken her daughter out to a play area at a mall when she spotted a random man making his way to her. Mrs Bullock explained that she felt uneasy and that her biggest mistake was getting too comfortable.

The mom had let loose and let her daughter sit opposite her at a table and abandoned their usual routine of sitting side-by-side. She was able to shift the suspiciously looking man’s focus by ordering her daughter to move.

South Africans were alarmed by the increasing number of kidnapping incidents in Pretoria and other places around the country. A lot of parents started training their children on how not to be the next victim by making them stay at home or refrain from talking to strangers.

Mrs Bullock, a famous Mzansi teacher and mother of two, shared that she received a wake-up call a couple of weeks ago when she was on a mother-daughter date. The mom explained that she doesn’t take her children to any mall alone unless it’s a closed-off play area.

Mrs Bullock admitted that her first mistake was taking her little girl to an area that was not as closed off as she would have liked. The pair also sat opposite each other, which they never do.

As they were seated at the restaurant, Bullock spotted a man who was slowly making their way to their table. She thought that he wanted to take her cross-body bag, which she still had on.

She clutched her bag but eventually noticed that the guy had his eyes on her daughter. Bullock ordered her child to go over to the play area, which she did.

The perpetrator froze in position until the mom yelled at him to leave the establishment:

“I’m ready to fight you until you die.”

Bullock shared her story for awareness and pleaded with parents and guardians to be more vigilant:

“This situation taught me a lot. We need to be vigilant at all times. The waitress had never seen him before and was also super uncomfortable with his presence. If something feels off, it probably is.”

SA amazed by horrifying incident at mall

Social media users were alarmed by the mother’s testimony and said:

@Young Stunna commented:

“General Mkhwanazi has made it clear that South Africa is heaven for criminals because the highest level of the law is getting small change from these criminals. We can't even take the law into our own hands, because criminals are protected by the highest officials.”

@Thati shared:

“You did the right thing. When the Holy Spirit tells you to fight, fight! Don't ever question it. It doesn't matter who it is; you can never be too careful.”

@Joden🇿🇦 wrote:

“One thing I want parents to do is to leave their phones when they are with their kids in malls and keep holding their hands.”

@Brown✨️explained:

“When I was 18/19, two guys with a very deep foreign accent approached me at a mall raving on how beautiful I was(I was also feeling myself that day). They proceeded to ask to take a selfie with me, as I was about to agree, the security guard pushed the guys away from me, and later told me the picture was going to make me a target, and I was probably not going to make it home that night or ever. I hated myself for letting my guard down like that, and thank God for sending me that guardian angel, he even waited with me until my mom got there because I was shaken a bit.”

@Phindile Yende highlighted:

“This country needs to be in a state of emergency. We need soldiers on our streets! We are at war with criminals!”

@Pearl Tshwaro pointed out:

“The law is just there for decoration; it does not protect anyone.”

