South Africans were worried after a young woman shared her story of finding out that her driver was a criminal

She later explained to the people who were concerned that she was fine and detailed her odd morning in a now-viral TikTok video

Social media users were alarmed and discussed the youngster’s recent encounter in a thread of comments

A young South African woman had people’s hearts racing five days ago when she shared her conversation with her e-hailing driver.

She was taken aback when the man confessed to being a criminal and having been a kidnapper before. The lady’s face dropped after realising that she was being driven by a man who could capture her.

She posted the video on TikTok and alarmed over 40K people. The youngster eventually posted a follow-up video explaining her weird morning and how she and the driver ended up talking about his past:

“Don’t worry, I’m alive.”

SA woman ends up being driven by kidnapper

Things got weird very quickly for one young woman from Gauteng who refused to spend too much money on e-hailing services for a short drive to Centurion. The youngster normally takes a R16 taxi, but on that morning she was late and had no choice but to order a car to pick her up.

Uber was too expensive, so she opted for inDrive. Her first driver kicked her out of his car because he took cash only. The youngster then got a new driver who was quite chatty.

The foreign man observed the young lady and pointed out that she was agile. He then asked which tribe she belonged to, and that’s when the conversation started:

“My ex-girlfriend was Swati. I remember she held me down when I was in jail.”

The young lady was amazed yet curious. She asked the driver more about his past, and he confessed to being in a car theft syndicate, a drug dealer and a kidnapper:

“My blood ran cold in real time.”

The youngster was scared to cause a scene and trigger the driver into going back to his old ways. The pair parted ways when the driver invited the lady to his church this coming Sunday:

“Guys, check on me come Sunday, because what if he pulls up?”

The youngster urged everyone to share their locations with close friends and family for safety reasons.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA alarmed by youngster driven by former kidnapper to work

Social media users were amazed by the young lady who met a former criminal:

@Black_Original commented:

“Suddenly, you started thinking of your burial!”

@T🦋pointed out:

“And your mother is praying for your safety daily.”

@zandile_beja explained:

“This exact thing happened to me! Mind you, it was 10 pm, I’m coming from work. He told me a whole story of how he got into a group of human traffickers and how they targeted young beautiful girls, even kids, and he told me he would go back to that life, the money was too good.”

@lowkeylebs wrote:

“That kidnapping part was felt. I was once in a similar situation to yours.”

@hearts4hle<3 asked:

“My question is, why are you still sitting in that damn car?”

