South African podcasters MacG, who owns Podcast And Chill and Ntsiki Mazwai, who owns Moya Podcast, were dragged into a podcast war

They both interviewed with Advocate Malesela Teffo, but Ntsiki advertised hers first on social media

Social media users are debating who did a better job and who is likely to get the higher numbers

Ntsiki advertised her interview with Teffo before MacG. Image: Showmax/X, Ntsiki Mazwai

MacG has been accused of sabotaging Ntsiki Mazwai's podcast, Moya. This comes after his explosive interview with disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo. An X user @AndileTheGreat pointed out that MacG aired his podcast much earlier to gain traction and increase his views.

Initially, MacG usually airs episodes at 3 pm. However, on Thursday, 17 July 2025, he aired the interview at 10 am. On the other hand, Ntsiki Mazwai advertised her interview with Teffo on 15 June 2025.

"PODCAST WARS: MacG did Ntsiki Mazwai dirty. Since when does MacG drop an episode at 10:00 AM instead of 3:00 PM? The insults will fly soon because of these Adv. Teffo interviews. This rat race among podcasters to be first is very funny," the user said.

Ntsiki responds to podcast war talks

Following MacG's premiere, Ntsiki threw subtle shade at her stiff competition, calling his interview 'Real Gobhoza.'

"Now that you have watched Real Goboza, you can wait for Carte Blanche."

A troll attacked her podcast for being boring and lacking that exciting factor compared to MacG's. However, Mazwai responded by saying the two are incomparable because hers is still fairly new.

"Mac G has over a million subscribers, my love. My podcast is still a baby with 30K. But thank you for comparing me to the legends in podcasting."

Netizens debate Ntsiki Mazwai and MacG

Social media users sided with Ntsiki Mazwai, saying her interviews often give guests the floor to speak more freely. Whereas, with MacG, his interviews always aim to be on the goofy side despite discussing serious topics.

@Zino1102

"Rather watch the interview with Ntsiki Mazwai. She is giving him more time to explain and is asking relevant, structured questions."

@Patricia said:

"I'm struggling to finish watching this interview with MacG. My advocate Teffo, is trying to tell a story and tell us everything he knows. But they keep disturbing him. They just want to know about celebrities, prostitutes and enemies. Really frustrating to watch. Advocate Teffo has passion."

@Rh40nn said:

"Teffo needed a professional interviewer like JJ Tabane."

@mokapiisaac shared:

"There is nothing wrong with you, Ntsiki Mazwai. Keep doing the Lords work."

Grootman Yagao argued:

"Consider two podcasts, one with a million subscribers but lacking DEPTH and any meaningful SUBSTANTIAL content and the other with a smaller following of 30 thousand subscribers that offers PROFOUND insights and has the potential to profoundly IMPACT your LIFE and CONSCIOUSNESS."

@ctovakare said:

"Your approach to interviewing guests is above most podcasts I watch. So if I need real quality content. I watch your podcasts. But when I want just entertainment and gossip, I watch the ‘others’."

