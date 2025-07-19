Popular musician Zandie Khumalo has reacted to Advocate Teffo's allegations in his interview with MacG this week

The songstress has fired back at Teffo's claims that there was an affidavit from Longwe Thwala

South Africans took to social media this week to react to Teffo's interview on Podcast and Chill

Zandie Khumalo slams Advocate Teffo. Images: ZandieKhumalo

Singer and songwriter Zandie Khumalo has reacted to Advocate Teffo's allegations about Kelly Khumalo in the Senzo Meyiwa case.

The singer's comments come after her sister, Kelly Khumalo, slammed Teffo's allegations about her on MacG's Podcast and Chill this week.

Zandie revealed in an interview with the Sunday World on Friday, 18 July, that Teffo is a madman who is desperate for relevance.

"He clearly misses the attention and spotlight he got from being involved in the case, shame," says Zandie.

The singer, who's been supporting her famous sister over the years, adds that Teffo is not only a danger to society but to himself, too.

The songstress also denies knowing about any affidavit from Longwe, nor does she want to know.

"This man is broke and desperate," adds Zandie.

Zandie also reveals that if Teffo needs help, he must just open a GoFundMe instead of dragging people into his nonsense.

South Africans respond to Teffo's allegations

@MgabiSolomon reacted:

"He's telling the absolute truth. God doesn't choose the faint-hearted."

@MbokaziWandile wrote:

"I love what's happening in South Africa. I knew the confidence of Mkhwanazi would strengthen a lot of people to come to light. We are expecting more and more and more. Let them burn."

@Thabzinni wrote:

"Teffo is finishing what Mkhwanazi had started. Listen to his whole story on the YouTube channel. It takes more than 2 hours calling some people's names while reading their files. Yho, kusazoshuba," (it's going down).

@Nqobs04 responded:

"Advocate Teffo needs to be protected. He will not rest until there's justice in that Senzo Meyiwa case."

@Nesh_mota replied:

"He needs protection, this guy. Especially after they failed him when he was cracking the case from the beginning. He made everything clear and understandable on the podcast."

@Truthonothing wrote:

"His family might end up without a dad. Exposing crime in South Africa doesn’t pay, and it's dangerous."

@Mandalino323253 said:

"Teffo will be left penniless from lawsuits. Lawyers don't make mountains of money."

@heisthemediator replied:

"He is firing using a machine gun. I believe him after what Mkhwanazi said. General Mkhwanazi has evidence, and Teffo is filling the gaps."

Advocate Teffo alleged on Podcast and Chill that a warrant of arrest for Kelly wasn't executed. Image: Macgunleashed

