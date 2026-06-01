The newly elected chairperson of Parliament’s Impeachment Committee, Makashule Gana, said his main priority is producing a report that can withstand legal scrutiny. He spoke after defeating Dr Wonderboy Mahlatsi of the United Africans Transformation by 19 votes to 12 to secure the committee's leadership.

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Makashule Gana discussed the Impeachment Committee. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

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Speaking to eNCA, Gana spoke about his new responsibility leading democratic South Africa's first Section 89 committee. Gana shifted the focus away from the politics of his election and said the judgment of the committee must reflect the collective work of all members, ensuring the final report is endorsed by the National Assembly.

Makashule Gana looks forward to committee work

Gana said that his committee would focus on finding the truth. He said that the upcoming process must be legally sound and valid in court. The committee chairperson said that he respects the democratic process and follows the rules of Parliament. Gana said that he is aligned with the national interest and added that while other members canvassed and had different preferences during the election process, he remains resolute in moving past the lobbying. He concluded that the political preferences of the election are now gone, and the committee must work together.

Source: Briefly News