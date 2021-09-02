Lil Tjay’s net worth, age, name, height, girlfriend, songs, albums, profiles
Lil Tjay is no new name in the world of entertainment. He is an extraordinarily talented rapper and singer who hails from the US. Over the years, the lad has demonstrated to the world that he is good at what he is doing. Consequently, he has attained great success worth envying. Would you love to know Lil Tjay’s net worth in 2021?
Indeed, talent pays. Nowadays, many young people are making use of their talents to earn a decent living. Lil Tjay is among the people who have gone places and worked with various notable guys in the entertainment scene because of his talent. For instance, he has collaborated with established acts such as Pop Smoke, Polo G, and Fivio Foreign.
Lil Tjay's profile summary
- Birth name: Tione Jayden Merritt
- Stage name: Lil Tjay/ Trench Kid
- Date of birth: 30th April 2001
- Place of birth: Bronx, New York, United States
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Education: Bronx Dance Academy
- Occupation: Rapper, singer
- Years active: 2017 – present
- Genres: Hip hop, trap, R&B, drill
- Record label: Columbia Records
- Height: 5 ft 9 in
- Weight: 67 kg
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Girlfriend: Lala Baptiste
- Lil Tjay’s Instagram: @liltjay
- Twitter: @liltjay
- Facebook: @LilTjay
- TikTok: @liltjay
- Net worth: $600,000
- Nationality: American
Lil Tjay’s biography
Lil Tjay's real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, and he was born on 30th April 2001. The rapper was reportedly raised single-handedly by his mother. Also, he had a challenging childhood considering his mother did not have enough resources to support them.
Where is Lil Tjay from? He was born and raised in Bronx, New York, United States. However, his parents are from Ghana.
Does Lil Tjay have any siblings? Yes. He was raised alongside two siblings. Unfortunately, their identities remain a mystery to many. Often, he prefers to keep his private life under wraps.
Growing up, Tjay wanted to be in the public eye. However, his troubled childhood almost made it impossible. Realising his son’s potential, Lil Tjay’s mother enrolled him in Bronx Dance Academy, a talent nurturing school.
Unfortunately, his troubled childhood led him to prison at a young age. At age 15 years, precisely, he was sent to juvenile prison. During his time in juvenile prison, he started to create music. In other words, the environment enabled him to focus on what mattered most to him.
When is Lil Tjay's birthday?
As of 2021, Lil Tjay's age is 20 years. Usually, he celebrates his birthday on 30th April.
Body stats
Lil Tjay's height is 5 feet 9 inches, which can be translated to 1.75 m. On the other hand, he weighs around 67 kg.
Music career
Professionally, Tjay joined the music scene in 2017. Surprisingly, he has achieved a lot in the past few months he has been around. So, where did it all begin?
While in prison, he wrote a song, Resume, which helped him shoot into the limelight. He published the song on SoundCloud. In 2018, he competed at the Coast 2 Coast LIVE NYC All Ages Edition. Fortunately, he came first, catching the attention of A&R, one of the best record labels in the US.
Tjay has also worked with notable artists in the US, creating the best hits ever. Some of them include Pop Smoke, CashMoneyAP, Polo G, and Fivio Foreign. His songs have topped various music charts, such as the Billboard Hot 100.
Lil Tjay's songs
Some of his famous songs include:
- Calling My Phone
- Sex Sounds
- Gang Gang
- Love Hurts
- F.N
- Brothers
- Move On
- Resume
- Mood Swings
- Run It Up
- Pop Out
- Ruthless
- Losses
- Zoo York
- Headshot
- Life Changed
- One Take
- Leaked
- Born 2 Be Great
- Hold On
- Goat
- Ice Cold
- Nuf Said
- Part of the Plan
- Decline
- Misunderstood
- Shoot for the Stars
- Post To Be
- Forever Pop
- Slow Down
- War
- Hood Rich
- Catch on My Back
- Top of My Game
- Take the Blame
- With Them
Lil Tjay's albums and EPs
Since 2019, he has released two albums and EPs. They include:
- Destined 2 Win (2021)
- True 2 Myself (2019)
- F.N (2019)
- State of Emergency (2020)
Lil Tjay's net worth
What is Lil Tjay's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $600,000. His primary source of income is making music. However, he also earns by performing at events. Currently, he is fully booked based on the information available on his website.
Who is Lil Tjay's girlfriend?
The star is currently dating. So what is the name of Lil Tjay's girlfriend name? Her name is Lala Baptiste. Unlike Tjay, Baptiste is a social media influencer. At the time of writing, he has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.
Lil Tjay's net worth has been growing tremendously, thanks to his diligence. He has been around for less than five years and has a lot to show for it. Indeed, he is a force to reckon with in the music industry.
READ ALSO: Kodak Black net worth, age, girlfriend, height, jail, release, name
Briefly.co.za shared a piece about Kodak Black's net worth. The American singer-songwriter has earned himself a decent fortune worth envying.
Despite having a record of run-ins with the law, he has managed to keep track of his music career.
Source: Briefly.co.za