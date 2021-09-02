Lil Tjay’s net worth, age, name, height, girlfriend, songs, albums, profiles

Lil Tjay is no new name in the world of entertainment. He is an extraordinarily talented rapper and singer who hails from the US. Over the years, the lad has demonstrated to the world that he is good at what he is doing. Consequently, he has attained great success worth envying. Would you love to know Lil Tjay’s net worth in 2021?

Tione Jayden Merritt attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Indeed, talent pays. Nowadays, many young people are making use of their talents to earn a decent living. Lil Tjay is among the people who have gone places and worked with various notable guys in the entertainment scene because of his talent. For instance, he has collaborated with established acts such as Pop Smoke, Polo G, and Fivio Foreign.

Lil Tjay's profile summary

Birth name: Tione Jayden Merritt

Tione Jayden Merritt Stage name: Lil Tjay/ Trench Kid

Lil Tjay/ Trench Kid Date of birth: 30th April 2001

30th April 2001 Place of birth: Bronx, New York, United States

Bronx, New York, United States Age: 20 years old (as of 2021)

20 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Education: Bronx Dance Academy

Bronx Dance Academy Occupation: Rapper, singer

Rapper, singer Years active: 2017 – present

2017 – present Genres: Hip hop, trap, R&B, drill

Hip hop, trap, R&B, drill Record label: Columbia Records

Columbia Records Height: 5 ft 9 in

5 ft 9 in Weight: 67 kg

67 kg Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Girlfriend: Lala Baptiste

Lala Baptiste Lil Tjay’s Instagram: @liltjay

@liltjay Twitter: @liltjay

@liltjay Facebook: @LilTjay

@LilTjay TikTok: @liltjay

@liltjay Net worth: $600,000

$600,000 Nationality: American

Lil Tjay’s biography

TJay performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on October 12, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

Lil Tjay's real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, and he was born on 30th April 2001. The rapper was reportedly raised single-handedly by his mother. Also, he had a challenging childhood considering his mother did not have enough resources to support them.

Where is Lil Tjay from? He was born and raised in Bronx, New York, United States. However, his parents are from Ghana.

Does Lil Tjay have any siblings? Yes. He was raised alongside two siblings. Unfortunately, their identities remain a mystery to many. Often, he prefers to keep his private life under wraps.

Growing up, Tjay wanted to be in the public eye. However, his troubled childhood almost made it impossible. Realising his son’s potential, Lil Tjay’s mother enrolled him in Bronx Dance Academy, a talent nurturing school.

Unfortunately, his troubled childhood led him to prison at a young age. At age 15 years, precisely, he was sent to juvenile prison. During his time in juvenile prison, he started to create music. In other words, the environment enabled him to focus on what mattered most to him.

When is Lil Tjay's birthday?

As of 2021, Lil Tjay's age is 20 years. Usually, he celebrates his birthday on 30th April.

Body stats

Lil Tjay's height is 5 feet 9 inches, which can be translated to 1.75 m. On the other hand, he weighs around 67 kg.

Music career

Professionally, Tjay joined the music scene in 2017. Surprisingly, he has achieved a lot in the past few months he has been around. So, where did it all begin?

TJay performs onstage during day 3 at Rolling Loud Miami 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021. Photo: ason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

While in prison, he wrote a song, Resume, which helped him shoot into the limelight. He published the song on SoundCloud. In 2018, he competed at the Coast 2 Coast LIVE NYC All Ages Edition. Fortunately, he came first, catching the attention of A&R, one of the best record labels in the US.

Tjay has also worked with notable artists in the US, creating the best hits ever. Some of them include Pop Smoke, CashMoneyAP, Polo G, and Fivio Foreign. His songs have topped various music charts, such as the Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Tjay's songs

Some of his famous songs include:

Calling My Phone

Sex Sounds

Gang Gang

Love Hurts

F.N

Brothers

Move On

Resume

Mood Swings

Run It Up

Pop Out

Ruthless

Losses

Zoo York

Headshot

Life Changed

One Take

Leaked

Born 2 Be Great

Hold On

Tjay has an estimated net worth of $600k as of 2021. Photo: @liltjay

Source: Instagram

Goat

Ice Cold

Nuf Said

Part of the Plan

Decline

Misunderstood

Shoot for the Stars

Post To Be

Forever Pop

Slow Down

War

Hood Rich

Catch on My Back

Top of My Game

Take the Blame

With Them

Lil Tjay's albums and EPs

Since 2019, he has released two albums and EPs. They include:

Destined 2 Win (2021)

(2021) True 2 Myself (2019)

(2019) F.N (2019)

(2019) State of Emergency (2020)

Lil Tjay's net worth

What is Lil Tjay's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $600,000. His primary source of income is making music. However, he also earns by performing at events. Currently, he is fully booked based on the information available on his website.

Who is Lil Tjay's girlfriend?

The star is currently dating. So what is the name of Lil Tjay's girlfriend name? Her name is Lala Baptiste. Unlike Tjay, Baptiste is a social media influencer. At the time of writing, he has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Lil Tjay's net worth has been growing tremendously, thanks to his diligence. He has been around for less than five years and has a lot to show for it. Indeed, he is a force to reckon with in the music industry.

READ ALSO: Kodak Black net worth, age, girlfriend, height, jail, release, name

Briefly.co.za shared a piece about Kodak Black's net worth. The American singer-songwriter has earned himself a decent fortune worth envying.

Despite having a record of run-ins with the law, he has managed to keep track of his music career.

Source: Briefly.co.za