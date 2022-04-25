Who is Daliwonga? Age, bio, real name, profession, songs, profiles, net worth

Daliwonga is an up-and-coming Amapiano singer from South Africa. He rose to stardom in 2019 for his collaboration with the biggest names in the industry. Interestingly, he has since carved a niche for himself in the industry. At the moment, his songs are getting substantial airplay on most radios, not only in South Africa but also on the entire continent. However, despite his fame, not many people know much about him.

Daliwonga is an Amapiano music star from Diepkloof, Soweto, Gauteng Province. Photo: @daliwonga_sa

Source: Instagram

Generally, it is not easy to break out into the entertainment scene. Some artists remain underground for ages before they finally get recognized by the public. However, that was different in the case of Daliwonga. The Amapiano star made his debut in 2019, and he became a star almost instantly, most probably because of his style of music, which is relatable to many. Additionally, he has a soothing voice, which is a bonus to his talent.

Daliwonga's profile summary

Real name: Daliwonga Matiwane

Daliwonga Matiwane Gender: Male

Male Year of birth: 4 June 1994

4 June 1994 Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)

27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Diepkloof, Soweto, Gauteng Province

Diepkloof, Soweto, Gauteng Province Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5’ 4”

5’ 4” Height in centimetres: 155 cm

155 cm Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Fons Luminus Secondary School

Fons Luminus Secondary School Profession: Singer, songwriter

Singer, songwriter Record label: BlaqBoy Music

BlaqBoy Music Genre: Amapiano

Amapiano Net worth: $150,000 – $250,000

$150,000 – $250,000 Daliwonga's Instagram: @daliwonga_sa

Daliwonga's biography

Where is Daliwonga originally from? The artist was born and bred in Diepkloof, Soweto, Gauteng Province. However, unlike most celebrities, he hardly shares anything about his family. As a result, it is challenging to establish his parents' identities.

Growing up, he had a passion for music. He made his dream a reality when he came of age. Regarding his education, the Amapiano star went to Fons Luminus Secondary School. It is unknown if he proceeded to a higher learning institution to further his studies after completing his high school education.

Who is Daliwonga's twin brother?

Dalindyebo is reportedly the singer's twin. Photo: @dali_matiwane

Source: Instagram

Dalindyebo is reportedly his twin. The two have a striking resemblance. In November 2019, Dalindyebo shared a picture of him and the singer holding hands. The caption of the photo, for many people, was an indication that they are siblings.

The two have also appeared together in a Q&A interview on Hlengiwe Dongo’s YouTube channel. Lastly, they have the same surname, Matiwane.

Is Daliwonga Zulu or Xhosa?

He is Zulu. At some point, he speaks Zulu in the interview with his twin brother.

What's Daliwonga's real name?

Daliwonga's real name is Daliwonga Matiwane.

How old is Daliwonga?

As of April 2022, Daliwonga's age is 27 years. He was born on 4 June 1994, meaning that his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

The singer has been passionate about music from a tender age. The poetic singer-songwriter is currently signed by BlaqBoy Music, DJ Maphorisa’s record label. The DJ gave him a platform to showcase his talent to the world.

Through BlaqBoy Music, the Amapiano star has worked with big stars such as King Monada, Kabza De Small, Sha Sha, Tyler ICU, Abo Mvelo, and DJ Maphorisa, among many others.

Daliwonga's songs

Since joining the record label, Matiwane has released several tracks. Some of them have become hits. Below is a list of his famous songs:

The Amapiano singer-songwriter released two albums in 2020. Photo: @daliwonga_sa

Source: Instagram

My Boo

Tester

Izolo

Banyana

Sikela

Xola

Quarantine

Moya

Ngimthandile

Sabrina

Sarafia

Bamb’inja

Jabula

Moya

Abo Mvelo

Chameleon

Iputha

Patha Patha

Gumba Fire

Menemene

Crash Into Me

Tell Me

Ebusuku

Hamba Nawe

Daliwonga's albums

So far, the South African star has released two albums. He released the albums in 2020. The names of the albums are:

Uyang’ Testa

Chameleon

Daliwonga's net worth

Matiwane's primary source of income is music. Photo: @daliwonga_sa

Source: Instagram

The artist is allegedly worth between $150,000 and $250,000. His primary source of income is music.

Does Daliwonga have a girlfriend?

As mentioned before, the Amapiano star prefers to keep his private matters under wraps. Thus, it is impossible to establish whether he is dating or single. However, some allege that he is dating Tarryn; she is one of the best female DJs in South Africa.

Body measurements

The Tester hitmaker is reportedly 5 feet 4 inches tall (155 centimetres). Also, he weighs around 132 pounds, which translates to 60 kilograms.

Where is Daliwonga right now?

He is currently in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Daliwonga is a fast-rising singer and songwriter from South Africa. He is among the best Amapiano stars at the moment. Currently, he is signed by DJ Maphorisa’s record label, BlaqBoy Music. Judging by his early success, he is a force to reckon with in the music industry.

