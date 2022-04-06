How old is Danielle Cohn? Social media is not always a reflection of someone's real life. Some people post to impress the viewers or make them believe what they post. For instance, Danielle Cohn's real age became a topic of interest when her father claimed she was two years younger.

In 2019, Danielle Cohn's biological dad claimed she was lying about her age. So, how old is Danielle Cohn, and what is Danielle Cohn's real name? Here is everything there is to know about the social media celebrity, including her real age, partner, height, family, profession, and net worth.

Danielle Cohn's profile summary

Real name : Danielle Haleigh Cohn

: Danielle Haleigh Cohn Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : March 7, 2006, or 2004

: March 7, 2006, or 2004 Place of birth : Florida, United States

: Florida, United States Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White Caucasian

: White Caucasian Danielle Cohn’s parents : Jennifer Archambault and Dustin Sprangler Cohn

: Jennifer Archambault and Dustin Sprangler Cohn Danielle Cohn’s siblings : Chad Cohn

: Chad Cohn Religion : Christian

: Christian Schools attended : Florida Virtual School

: Florida Virtual School Danielle Cohn’s height : 4 feet 11 inches (1.52 meters)

: 4 feet 11 inches (1.52 meters) Weight : About 44 kilograms (97 lbs)

: About 44 kilograms (97 lbs) Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Danielle Cohn’s Instagram: @daniellecohn

@daniellecohn Twitter : @DanielleCohn555

: @DanielleCohn555 Website : feeldivineco.com

: feeldivineco.com Snapchat : MissFlorida8

: MissFlorida8 Danielle Cohn’s TikTok : @DanielleCohn

: @DanielleCohn YouTube : Danielle Cohn

: Danielle Cohn Sexual orientation : Pansexual

: Pansexual Partner : Mason Patterson

: Mason Patterson Occupation : Social media celebrity, fashion model, musician

: Social media celebrity, fashion model, musician Genre: Pop

Pop Famous fo r: Popularity on TikTok and other social media sites where she has multi-million followers

r: Popularity on TikTok and other social media sites where she has multi-million followers Net worth: $2 million

Danielle Cohn's biography

Danielle's parents separated and do not have an amicable relationship. When her father claimed she was younger, the aspiring musician stated that the father had nothing to do with her and took her mother to court before she became famous because he did not want to pay child support.

According to the Instagram star and model, her father is an alcoholic and was abusive to her mother. The father has another wife who never knew about Danielle's existence. He has never supported her and even took advantage of her name to get a job.

On the other hand, the father claims he was there for her all the time. In agreement, in a Facebook comment, the step-mother said that the young celebrity was faking her life and created the lie with her mother. Clearly, the two have a strained relationship.

Danielle has an older brother, Chad, and they lived together with their mother, Jennifer Archambault, in Orlando, Florida, in 2016. The family moved from Florida to Los Angeles in 2017 to enable the rising star to focus on her career.

What is Danielle Cohn's real age in 2022?

While the celebrity maintains that she was born in 2004, one of the leaked birth certificates shows that her birth date is 7th March, 2006. This means that in concurrence with her father's claims, Danielle Cohn’s age is 16 years old as of 2022, but she is 18 years old now, according to her claims.

Danielle Cohn’s profession

Danielle's fame on the internet rose in 2016 because of her lip-syncing videos on TikTok’s predecessor, Musical.ly. Her fame enabled her to make money by partnering with brands like Samsung, Fashion Nova, Six Flags, Target, and Live Nation, making $400 to $500 on average per video.

Songs

Is Danielle Cohn a singer? Yes. In 2017, she released her debut single, Marilyn Monroe, and was nominated for the Teen Choice Award for Choice Muser and iHeartRadio Music Social Star Award. Her songs, which she has published on YouTube, include:

2019: Secreto

2021: Fuck You

No Way

Little Lake Paradise

Pretty Bitch Wave

Foolish

Cant' Go Away

Bailamos

Mi Amor

I'm Done

Hate On Summer

What's It AboutYou

Do It Better

Before Love Existed

Somebody Like You

California Time

Siempre

Christmas in LA

Pretty Chick Wave

Fix Your Heart

Besides, the social media celebrity participated in Miss Florida Jr. Preteen competition three times and won the crown the last time she participated.

Relationship

Danielle started dating in 2016 when she was rumoured to be seeing Nelson Aguilar in January, Richard Ortiz from March-July, and Jaydyn Price from October to December. In 2017, she was romantically linked to Owen Bodner (February-April), Case Walker (May), and Cole Galotti.

In 2017 and 2018, Danielle dated the 17-year-old influencer Sebastian Topete. According to the social media star's mother, the two never spent any time alone unsupervised.

After breaking up with Topete, Danielle started dating the influencer Mikey Tua. In July 2019, Tua's parents forced him to break up with Danielle after finding out some sensitive information about her. However, she admitted that they were still together until November 2020 in an on-off relationship.

Between the breaks with Mikey, Danielle dated TikTok star Ethan Fair, whom she had been in contact with since 2016. They were together till January 2020. She then started seeing Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182’s drummer, Travis Baker. This lasted until March 2020.

After Baker, she went back to Tua, and they confirmed their relationship in May 2020. Since September 2021, Danielle has been dating Mason Patterson and met his parents for the first time in early 2022.

Did Danielle Cohn come out?

During Pride Month 2021, Danielle came out as pansexual. From her posts, it is clear that she supports LGBTQ members and encourages her fans never to be ashamed of who they love. However, she has always been linked to boys.

Danielle Cohn’s net worth

At a young age, Danielle is already a millionaire. Cohn is worth $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is the money she has accumulated from her songs, partnerships, and social media posts.

How old is Danielle Cohn will remain a question with no answer until there is real proof of her birthdate. What we know is that the celebrity is still a teenager. Between Danielle and her father, who is telling the truth? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below.

