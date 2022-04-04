You probably already know who the Hollywood heartthrob Noah Centineo is from his popular roles in movies, including the To All The Boys saga, The Perfect Date and Charlie's Angels. However, you may be surprised to hear that he has a sister, Taylor Centineo. So, what is there to know about her? Here, we will discuss what we know about her, from her personal life to her career, net worth, etc.

Taylor Centineo and Noah Centineo at the afterparty of the Netflix film 'Sierra Burgess is a Loser'. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Taylor Centineo

Taylor Centineo Nickname: Tay

Tay Date of birth: 20 December 1994

20 December 1994 Age: 27

27 Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Birthplace: Miami, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religious beliefs: Christian

Christian Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality: American

American Marital status: Single

Single Ethnicity: Caucasian (Italian and German descent)

Caucasian (Italian and German descent) Gender: Female

Female Weight: Estimated 56 kg (123 lbs)

Estimated 56 kg (123 lbs) Height: 157 cm (5 ft. 2)

157 cm (5 ft. 2) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Parents: Gregory Vincent Centineo and Kellee Janel Andes/Centineo

Gregory Vincent Centineo and Kellee Janel Andes/Centineo Siblings: Noah Centineo (brother)

Noah Centineo (brother) Profession: Producer/ production assistant (unconfirmed)

Producer/ production assistant (unconfirmed) University: Unknown

Unknown Native language: English

English Other languages: Unknown

The answer to the question ‘Does Noah Centineo have a sister?’ is yes, and she is rather fond of her privacy. Noah’s older sister seems to shy away from the limelight compared with her younger famous sibling. Since she prefers to keep the details of her life private, there is somewhat limited information out there on her. Although, some basic facts are believed to be accurate. Here is what we do know about her.

Taylor Centineo's age

Taylor just turned 27 in December 2021 and will be 28 in 2022. This birthdate makes her a fierce Saggitarius.

The Centineo siblings having fun at the afterparty for the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix film 'Sierra Burgess is a Loser'. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Centineo's height

According to reports, she is estimated to be 157 cm (5 ft. 2), which is considered an average height.

Taylor Centineo's weight

It is believed that she averages at around 56 kgs, also considered an average female weight.

Does Noah Centineo have a GF?

The younger sibling is rumoured to be in a relationship with Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou as of June 2020. Stassie is the best friend of the beauty mogul and reality star, Kylie Jenner.

Stassie and Noah leaving a Halloween costume party. Photo: GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Centineo and Stassie

Considering her brother is in a relationship with her, we can only assume that she gets along with Stassie, and they enjoy each other's company since Noah and Taylor seem to be close.

Taylor Centineo dating

The more private sibling does not publicly discuss her private life, and we cannot confirm who Taylor Centineo’s boyfriend is. That being said, it is rumoured that her boyfriend is the baseball player Brandon Caruso.

Taylor Centineo's net worth

It is estimated that her net worth is between $1.5 million and $3 million.

Taylor Centineo's movies

Based on limited information, Taylor is part of the production crews of various movie sets and acts as a producer at times.

Taylor Centineo's Instagram

Although a more private person, she does have a public Instagram account under the name @taycentineo. Currently, she has 49.1k followers and documents her daily life and travels on it.

Taylor Centineo's profiles

Instagram is her only official social media page, as she does not have a Twitter or YouTube channel.

The siblings bond during a day out. Photo: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Is Noah Centineo Italian?

As mentioned earlier, the family has a mixed cultural background. The siblings are of Italian and German descent.

How tall is Kavinsky?

Peter Kavinsky is the character that Noah plays in the movie that made him popular, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Noah stands at a height of 1.83 m.

Although she prefers privacy, there are some aspects that we know about Taylor Centineo, which makes her an interesting character to keep up with and a potential new rising star to watch out for.

