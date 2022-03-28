Who is Danielle Campbell? She is an American actress famous for several TV series, such as The Original, Tell Me a Story, and Prom. She began her career in the acting industry at a young age. What are Danielle Campbell's movies and TV shows? What is her net worth? Get this and much more in this article!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She has also taken up modelling assignments and collaborated with Flaunt, one of the world's reputable fashion magazines. Photo: @deCamp

Source: Instagram

Besides acting, Danielle Campbell has also taken up modelling assignments and collaborated with Flaunt, one of the world's reputable fashion magazines. However, she not only focuses on her career but also gives equal importance to social causes. For instance, she has been at the forefront of cancer campaigns, among other engagements. This article has everything you would love to know about the celebrity!

Danielle Campbell's profile and bio

Full name : Danielle Marie Campbell

: Danielle Marie Campbell Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : January 30, 1995

: January 30, 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of March 2022)

27 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Hinsdale, Illinois, USA

: Hinsdale, Illinois, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed Race

: Mixed Race Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion : Christian

: Christian Danielle Campbell's height : 5'2"

: 5'2" Danielle Campbell's weight : 57 kg

: 57 kg Body shape : Hourglass

: Hourglass Eye colour : Green

: Green Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Danielle Campbell's siblings : Johnny Campbell

: Johnny Campbell Marital status : Single

: Single Occupation : Actress

: Actress Net worth : $500,000

: $500,000 Danielle Campbell's Instagram: @thedaniellecampbell

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life

How old is Danielle Campbell? She was born January 30, 1995, in Hinsdale, Illinois, United States. Therefore, Danielle Campbell's age is 27 years as of 2022. She was born to mother Georganne and father John Campbell. She has a young brother, Johnny, with whom she gets along quite well. She often hangs out with her brother during her breaks and has posted several pictures with him on social media.

Danielle Campbell's boyfriend

She has been at the forefront of cancer campaigns, among other engagements. Photo: @deCamp

Source: Getty Images

She is reported to have been in a relationship with the English singer and songwriter Louis Tomlinson. The couple was in a serious relationship between late 2015 and early 2017. Are Colin Woodell and Danielle Campbell together? She is rumoured to be dating her Originals costar, Colin Woodell.

Does Danielle Campbell have a baby?

There is no info concerning Danielle Campbell's baby. While she enjoyed spending time with Freddie Reign Tomlinson, son of Louis Tomlinson, she expressed that she does not feel ready to be a mother.

Career

Her acting prowess was discovered way back when she was only ten years of age in a beauty salon in Chicago. Her acting debut came when she was 11, with guest appearances in five episodes of Prison Break in 2006 – 2007.

In 2008, she was featured in the film The Poker House, where she played the character of Darla. She later made appearances in several other TV series, such as Starstruck in 2010, Zeke and Luther in 2010, and Drop Dead Diva in 2012.

How old was Danielle Campbell in Originals?

Campbell played the role of Davina, a young girl in the attic who is desperate to know more about the outside world. She later became a witch who resided in the ancestral world and knew more than anyone. The Originals premiered in 2013 when she was just 18 years old. Her character, Davina Claire, was a 16-year-old girl who was a potent witch.

Who did Danielle Campbell play in TVD?

In April 2017, she was featured in Flaunt magazine as part of a Summer photoshoot project done in association with Harol Baez. Photo: @deCamp

Source: Getty Images

While she has not formally appeared in an episode of The Vampire Diaries, she was a part of the director's cut of the backdoor pilot for The Originals. She was the main character for seasons 1-3 of The Originals and was billed as a special guest star in seasons 4-5.

Is Danielle Campbell in the Legacies?

Yes. After her marriage to Kol Mikaelson, Davina moved to San Francisco, where she lives with her husband.

Humanitarian causes

Besides focusing on her acting career, she is involved in humanitarian activities. For instance, she was part of the Stand Up to Cancer campaign. Besides, she worked with Heifer International, a non-profit organization that supports sustainable agriculture and commerce in poverty-stricken areas.

Danielle Campbell's movies and TV shows

After being discovered at the tender age of 10, she went on to guest star in many films. She has also featured in many TV shows, as seen below.

Films

2008: The Poker House as Darla

2011: Prom as Simone Daniels

2012: Madea's Witness Protection as Cindy Needleman

2016: Race to Redemption as Hannah Rhodes

2017: F the Prom as Maddy Datner

2018: Ghost Light as Juliet

2018: Shrimp as Jess' date

2019: Being Frank as Allison

Television

2006–2007: Prison Break as Gracey Hollander

2010: Zeke and Luther as Dani

2010: Starstruck as Jessica Olson

2012: Drop Dead Diva as Carla Middlen

2013–2018: The Originals as Davina Claire

2017: Hell's Kitchen as herself

2017–2018: Runaways as Eiffel

2018: Famous in Love as Harper Tate

2018: All American as Hadley

2018–2020: Tell Me a Story as Kayla Powell/Olivia Moon

Music Videos

2018: Better With You by Jesse McCartney as the love interest

Net worth

Besides, she worked with Heifer International, a non-profit organization that supports sustainable agriculture and commerce in poverty-stricken areas. Photo: @deCamp

Source: Instagram

What is Danielle Campbell's net worth? Following her successful acting career, she is worth a fortune. She has a net worth estimated at $500,000. Much of her income comes from her feature movies and TV shows. She is expected to earn even more as time goes by.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Danielle Campbell. The celebrated actress is well-known for her love of animals, which she has demonstrated through photographs and social media posts. Briefly.co.za wishes the actress the best in her career and life endeavours!

READ ALSO: Who is Swanky Jerry? Biography, age, girlfriend, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za reported on March 24, 2022, about Swanky Jerry's bio. Who is he? Born Jeremiah Ogbodo is a celebrated Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist, designer, social influencer, and consultant.

Why is he famous? How old is he? What is his net worth? Read more here to find out!

Source: Briefly News