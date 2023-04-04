Who is Jamal Adeen Thomas? Everything about Clarence Thomas' son

Jamal Adeen Thomas has not been subject to mainstream media. His name only comes up whenever conversations around Clarence Thomas' family crop up. Unlike his father, one of the most influential figures in the American judiciary, he has carved his path. What does he do for a living?

Jamal Adeen Thomas' bio lets you in on his life and snippets of his parents' life. How has his father's fame influenced him?

Profile summary and bio

Jamal Adeen Thomas' age

As of April 2023, Jamal is 50 years old. He was born on 15th February 1973 at Yale New Haven Hospital, Connecticut, USA. He is of American nationality and belongs to the African-American ethnical group.

Jamal Adeen Thomas' parents

Jamal is the first son born to Clarence Thomas, the renowned American judge and lawyer, and Kathy Ambush, his ex-wife. Clarence serves as an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. He has served in the position since 1991 after his nomination by former President George H W Bush. Clarence is the second African-American to serve on the Supreme Court and is the longest-serving member after Anthony Kennedy.

Jamal was born two years after his parents' marriage. His parents were only able to sustain their marriage for a decade. They separated in 1981 and finalised their divorce in 1984. Adeen remained under his father's care, who later married a lobbyist, Virginia Lamp, in 1987.

Is Clarence Thomas' son adopted?

In 1987, Clarence and Virginia took in Mark Martin Jr, Thomas' great-nephew. Bringing Mark into the family gave Jamal a brother he did not have, and the duo created many childhood memories.

Who is Jamal Adeen Thomas' mother?

Kathy Grace Ambush has not been the subject of mainstream media for a long time. Her marriage to Clarence thrust her to fame, and not much information about her life is publicly available. Unlike her husband's publicised career as a jurist, Kathy's career path remains mysterious.

Kathy occasionally volunteered to work as a Global Entrepreneur. She also worked at the Immigration Learning Centre, Inc. She was also a director at Massachusetts Advanced Studies Program at Milton Academy.

After the divorce, she moved on and married Douglas Allen Smith.

Jamal Adeen Thomas' education

Jamal went to private schools, and his father was keen on keeping him safe from bullying. He attended Bishop Ireton High School. Adeen later transferred to Fork Union Military School. After high school, he joined Virginia Military Institute, the oldest state-supported college, in 1996. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Business.

Jamal Adeen Thomas' wife

Is Jamal Adeen Thomas married? Yes, he is married to Sakina Karima Paige. Sakina is an alumnus of Washington and Lee University School of Law and currently practises as a senior manager of associate relations at Capital One in Richmond, Virginia.

Information on how Jamal and Sakina met is not publicly available. They officiated their union in 2016. The couple has been married for over six years and shares a son, Judah Thomas.

Jamal Adeen Thomas' career

What does Jamal Adeen Thomas do for a living? Adeen prefers a private away from the publicity and scrutiny his family has endured. As a result, obtaining information about his life is challenging. However, in 2010, the Christian Science Monitor confirmed he works in the financial sector.

Jamal worked at Wells Fargo and BB&T Scott and String fellow. He was also previously affiliated with Wachovia Securities, an arm of Wachovia Corporation, whose headquarter is in Richmond, Virginia. Jamal Adeel Thomas is the Director of Supervision in financial matters at John F Van der Hyde and Associates.

Acting

Jamal Adeen is often mistaken for actor Jamal Thomas. The actor made his debut in his career in 2005 through his maiden appearance in Miracle’s Boys’, where he played Bobby. So far, the highlight of his acting career is his role on Grey's Anatomy as Larry. He also featured Days of Our Lives and the following TV and film projects:

Two and a Half Man

Entourage

Law and Order: Los Angeles

Jamal Adeen Thomas' political party

The internet has not revealed details explaining Adeen's affiliation with particular political parties. His father is associated with the Supreme Court's conservative wing and rarely gives interviews.

Jamal Adeen Thomas' net worth

Credible information about Jamal's net worth is not publicly available. However, Clarence Thomas' net worth is approximately $1 million, earned from his career in the legal field.

Jamal Adeen Thomas is an American economist, Clarence Thomas' only son. His father is a lawyer, jurist and judge of the US Supreme Court. He is Sakina Karima Paige's husband and father to Judah Thomas.

