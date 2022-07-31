Kathy Ambush is an American celebrity ex-spouse. She is widely recognized for being the first wife of Clarence Thomas, a judge and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Read on to learn more fascinating facts regarding Clarence Thomas' former wife.

A collage of American Justice Clarence Thomas and his first wife, Kathy Ambush. Photo: @cathyob1 on Twitter, Drew Angerer on GettyImages (modified by author)

Clarence Thomas has been an influential figure in the American justice system for over three decades. He assumed office as Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court in 1991 following President George Bush's nomination. He is one of the longest-serving members of the court and the second African-American to do so.

Kathy Ambush's profiles summary and bio

Full name Kathy Grace Ambush Date of birth 6th June 1950 Age 72 years in 2022 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Worcester, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Allen Smith (current), Clarence Thomas (from 1971 to 1984) Children Son Jamal Adeen Thomas (with Clarence Thomas) Parents Dental technician Nelson Ambush and Shigao Gladys Sato Siblings Six, including 2 step-siblings Known for Being Justice Clarence Thomas' first wife

How old is Kathy Ambush now?

The former celebrity spouse was born on 6th June 1950 in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States. Kathy Ambush's age is 72 years in 2022.

Kathy Ambush's parents and siblings

Her father, Nelson Ambush, worked as a professional dental technician in Worcester, while her mother was called Shigao Gladys Sato. The celebrity ex-wife has four siblings, including brothers Benjamin and Reverend Stephen Ambush and sisters June and Karen Thande. Unfortunately, their mother passed away in 1984, and their father Nelson re-married Mary Estelle, and he had two more kids, Sydney Schuyler and Valarie Wilson.

Where did Kathy Ambush go to college?

Nelson ensured that Kathy and all her siblings had an education. The celebrity ex-spouse attended the Marian Central Catholic High School. She later enrolled at a women's only college in Worcester, Manchester, for her higher education studies.

Kathy Ambush's partner and children

Clarence Thomas and Kathy Ambush were married from 1971 to 1984. Photo: Pool

Kathy tied the knot with Associate Justice at the Supreme Court of the United States, Clarence Thomas, on 5th June 1971 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Worcester. The two met in 1969 while in college. Thomas was studying at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, while Ambush was in a nearby women's only college. They met through mutual friends and started going out.

After their marriage, the couple moved to New Haven, Connecticut, since Clarence had enrolled at Yale to study law. They later welcomed their only son, Jamal Adeen Thomas, in February 1973. Unfortunately, Kathy and Clarence's marriage did not last long as they separated 10 years later in 1981, and their divorce was finalized in 1984.

Ginny Thomas (left) and Jamal Adeen Thomas (right) in 1991. Photo: Arnold Sachs

Kathy Ambush's political party

Clarence Thomas's ex-wife does not talk about her political views in public. However, the judge's current wife, Virginia 'Ginny' Thomas, is an outspoken conservative activist and is actively involved in Republican politics. Her political involvement has raised concerns about Clarence's ability to discharge his duties as Supreme Court Justice due to possible conflict of interest.

Kathy Ambush's pictures

The celebrity ex-spouse is often confused with American attorney Anita Hill who previously accused the American Justice of sexual harassment. There are limited photos of Clarence Thomas' ex-wife on the internet since she has been low-key following her divorce from the American justice.

What does Kathy Ambush do?

Kathy Ambush's career is in the corporate world. She currently works at Global Internet Entrepreneur and is known for doing a lot of volunteer work. She previously worked as a Communications Relations Manager at BankBoston, a director at Massachusetts Advanced Studies Program at Milton Academy, and later at The Immigration Learning Centre.

Where is Kathy Ambush now?

The famous ex-wife decided to live away from the limelight after her divorce from Justice Clarence Thomas was finalized in 1984. Reports reveal that she married her second husband, Allen Smith, and they currently reside in Richmond, Virginia. It is not clear if there are more Kathy Ambush children.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband Clarence married attorney and conservative activist Virginia Lamp in 1987, and they have been together ever since. Thomas never had any more children with his second wife.

Is Kathy Ambush white?

The American celebrity ex-spouse is Afro-American. Justice Clarence is also African-American, while her current wife, Ginni Thomas, belongs to white ethnicity.

Is Kathy Ambush still married to Clarence Thomas?

The former couple tied the knot in 1971 but separated ten years later in 1981. Their divorce settlement was finalized in 1984.

Is Kathy Ambush related to Elizabeth Taylor?

Clarence Thomas's ex-wife, Kathy Ambush, is not related to the late British-American actress. Elizabeth was friends with American designer and former fashion model Kathy Ireland.

Does Clarence Thomas have a child with Ginni Thomas?

Justice Clarence married attorney Ginni in 1987. Photo: Drew Angerer

The couple has no children together. The American justice has one son, Jamal Adeen Thomas, from his first marriage to Kathy Ambush.

How old is Justice Clarence Thomas?

The American Supreme Court justice was born on 23rd June 1948 in Pin Point, Georgia, United States. Justice Clarence is 74 years of age in 2022.

Is Kathy Ambush married?

Reports reveal that after the failure of her first marriage to Thomas, Ambush found love again. She is currently married to Allen Smith, and they live in Richmond, Virginia.

Who is Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni?

Ginni is an American advocate and conservative activist, born in Omaha, Nebraska, on 23rd February 1957. She tied the knot with American justice Clarence Thomas in 1987.

Justice Clarence Thomas' first wife, Kathy Ambush, decided to retreat from the public eye after the end of their marriage. She seems to be living her best life in silence, but her ties with the limelight will live on due to her links with the famous Supreme Court justice.

