Anderson Cooper net worth, age, partner, parents, salary, inheritance, profiles

Anderson Cooper is a broadcast journalist and political commentator who has been in the media since 1990. He is the main anchor of the Anderson Cooper 3600, a show in the CNN news broadcast. His presence on the screens has come with an excellent reputation. His popularity grew after his coverage of Hurricane Katrina.

Journalist Anderson Cooper attends the Turner Upfront 2016 at Nick & Stef's Steakhouse in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Anderson has won many awards for his incredible work. He received a National Order of Honor and Merit for covering the 2020 Haiti earthquake. This is the highest Honour granted by the Haitian government to date. In addition, he is the most prominent openly gay journalist on American television following his declaration in 2012.

Anderson Cooper profile summary

Full name : Anderson Hays Cooper

: Anderson Hays Cooper Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: June 3, 1967

June 3, 1967 Birth sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth: New York City, U.S

New York City, U.S Age : 54 years

: 54 years Nationality: American

American Weight: 68 kg

68 kg Height : 1.78 m

: 1.78 m Sexual orientation : Gay

: Gay Religion: Agnostic

Agnostic Ethnicity: American

American Father: Wyatt Emory Cooper

Wyatt Emory Cooper Mother: Gloria Vanderbilt

Gloria Vanderbilt Son: Wyatt Morgan

Wyatt Morgan Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Ex-Boyfriend: Benjamin Maisani

Benjamin Maisani Education : Yala University

: Yala University Profession: Journalist and political commentator

Journalist and political commentator Net worth: $200 million

Early life

Anderson was born on June 3, 1967, in New York City, United States. His father was an artist and writer, while his mother was an artist, fashion designer, writer and heiress. His background is that of millionaires and business magnates. Cooper schooled at Dalton School, a private co-educational preparatory day school situated in Manhattan's Upper East Side.

After graduating from Dalton school, he joined Yale University, a resident of Trumbull College. He graduated in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts after majoring in political science.

Family life

Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt attend "Nothing Left Unsaid" Premiere at Time Warner Center in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Anderson’s parents are Mr Wyatt Emory Cooper and his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. His maternal grandparents are the millionaires, the Reginald and Morgan Vanderbilt of the Vanderbilt family. He has two half-brothers, Leopold Stanislaus and Christopher Stokowski. Cooper is a self-declared gay journalist who was in a relationship for a long time with his boyfriend, Benjamin Maisani. The two divorced in March 2018.

On April 27, 2020, Cooper had a son born by a surrogate. He named him Wyatt Morgan. Wyatt is his late father, while Morgan is a maiden name for his maternal grandmother. Cooper looks forward to co-parenting Wyatt with his divorced boyfriend.

Career

Cooper studied political science at Yale University. While studying, he spent two summers as an intern at Central Intelligence Agency. He pursued journalism with no related journalistic education. He is a self-proclaimed news anchor since conception.

Anderson Cooper and Channel One

After graduating from Yala University, Cooper could not get a job related to his course. He ended up in Channel One as a reporter using his Hi8 camera. He would film and assemble reports of Vietnamese life and culture in the channel. He also filmed stories from war-torn regions such as Somalia, Bosnia and Rwanda. The Rwanda genocide gave him a turnaround to report on state fairs.

Cooper at ABC Channel

In 1995, he joined ABC Channel as a news correspondent. He rose to be a co-anchor on the ABC World News Now Program in 1999. In 2000, he became the host of the ABC reality show, The Mole. He left ABC after the second season of the Mole.

Anderson Cooper 3600

In 2001, Cooper joined CNN to satisfy his desire for newscasting. At CNN, he started as an anchor alongside Paula Zahn on American Morning Show. In 2020, he became the prime anchor of the station. Since 2002 to date, Anderson has hosted CNN’S New Year’s Eve special from Times Square.

In 2003, he started anchoring Anderson Cooper 3600 on CNN. Through this program, he has covered important stories such as:

The death of John Paul II

The Royal Wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

Tsunami damage in Sri Lanka

Niger famine from Maradi

Anderson Cooper presents on stage at the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

Anderson Cooper 3600 became very famous, which led to its timing from 60 minutes to 120 minutes. It also gained his salary increase from $2 million annually to $4 million.

Cooper started hosting CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute show honours and recognizes extraordinary deeds by extraordinary people. Other CNN shows started and hosted by Cooper include:

Planet in peril documentary - (from October 2007)

- (from October 2007) Syndicated talk show: Anderson Live (from September 2010)

(from September 2010) 2016 presidential debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump

New Year’s Eve (2018-2021)

(2018-2021) 60 minutes, a CBS News program (2007)

(2007) Jeopardy (April 19th– 30th, 2021)

What is Anderson Cooper’s worth?

According to celebrity net worth, Anderson is worth $200 million. This wealth is from his journalism career from 1992. His current salary from CNN is $12 million per year.

Anderson Cooper’s inheritance

Cooper is a descendant of the Vanderbilt, the millionaire’s family. However, Cooper only got a $1.5 million inheritance after his mother's death. This followed the withering of the fortunes before the death of the mother.

Anderson Cooper’s award profiles

Since he started his journalism career in 1992, Anderson has received numerous awards such as:

Bronze Telly Awards

Emmy Awards

GLAAD Media Awards

Peabody Award

National Headliner Award

Alfred l. Dupont Columbia University Award

National Order of Honor and Merit

Overseas Press Club Awards

Lew Klein Awards

Yale undergraduate Lifetime Achievement Award

Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism

A silver plaque from Chicago International Film Festival for his Sarajevo report

Bronze award from National Education Film and Video Festival for political Islam report

Anderson Cooper’s Fast Facts

Anderson Cooper (L) and Benjamin Maisani attend Kathy Griffin's Carnegie Hall Performance official after party at Trattoria Dell Arte Restaurant in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Is Anderson Cooper married? Cooper is not married. He is divorced. Are Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in a relationship? No, the two co-host New Year’s Eve Coverage. How old is Anderson Cooper? Being born on June 3, 1967, Cooper is 54 years old. How much does Anderson Cooper earn in a year? Anderson earns $12 million in a year from CNN.

Anderson Cooper is in no doubt one of the most successful journalists in the world. He has hosted many TV programs on different channels. However, it is the Anderson Cooper 3600 that has made him gain fame internationally. He has also bagged several awards for this program.

READ ALSO: Brittanya Razavi bio: age, real name, merch, jailed, movies

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting piece about the life of actress Brittanya Razavi. The American model and television star is now a social media influencer. Her fans know her as Brittanya187, the troubled teen who has grown into a modest and mature 35-year-old woman.

Lucky Moe Razavi started dating Brittanya in 2009. They got married and have two children in 2021. Unconfirmed information has it that Brittanya has three more children. Where does Brittanya live now? Was she ever imprisoned?

Source: Briefly.co.za