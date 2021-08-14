Anderson Cooper net worth, age, partner, parents, salary, inheritance, profiles
Anderson Cooper is a broadcast journalist and political commentator who has been in the media since 1990. He is the main anchor of the Anderson Cooper 3600, a show in the CNN news broadcast. His presence on the screens has come with an excellent reputation. His popularity grew after his coverage of Hurricane Katrina.
Anderson has won many awards for his incredible work. He received a National Order of Honor and Merit for covering the 2020 Haiti earthquake. This is the highest Honour granted by the Haitian government to date. In addition, he is the most prominent openly gay journalist on American television following his declaration in 2012.
Anderson Cooper profile summary
- Full name: Anderson Hays Cooper
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: June 3, 1967
- Birth sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: New York City, U.S
- Age: 54 years
- Nationality: American
- Weight: 68 kg
- Height: 1.78 m
- Sexual orientation: Gay
- Religion: Agnostic
- Ethnicity: American
- Father: Wyatt Emory Cooper
- Mother: Gloria Vanderbilt
- Son: Wyatt Morgan
- Marital status: Divorced
- Ex-Boyfriend: Benjamin Maisani
- Education: Yala University
- Profession: Journalist and political commentator
- Net worth: $200 million
Early life
Anderson was born on June 3, 1967, in New York City, United States. His father was an artist and writer, while his mother was an artist, fashion designer, writer and heiress. His background is that of millionaires and business magnates. Cooper schooled at Dalton School, a private co-educational preparatory day school situated in Manhattan's Upper East Side.
After graduating from Dalton school, he joined Yale University, a resident of Trumbull College. He graduated in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts after majoring in political science.
Family life
Anderson’s parents are Mr Wyatt Emory Cooper and his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. His maternal grandparents are the millionaires, the Reginald and Morgan Vanderbilt of the Vanderbilt family. He has two half-brothers, Leopold Stanislaus and Christopher Stokowski. Cooper is a self-declared gay journalist who was in a relationship for a long time with his boyfriend, Benjamin Maisani. The two divorced in March 2018.
On April 27, 2020, Cooper had a son born by a surrogate. He named him Wyatt Morgan. Wyatt is his late father, while Morgan is a maiden name for his maternal grandmother. Cooper looks forward to co-parenting Wyatt with his divorced boyfriend.
Career
Cooper studied political science at Yale University. While studying, he spent two summers as an intern at Central Intelligence Agency. He pursued journalism with no related journalistic education. He is a self-proclaimed news anchor since conception.
Anderson Cooper and Channel One
After graduating from Yala University, Cooper could not get a job related to his course. He ended up in Channel One as a reporter using his Hi8 camera. He would film and assemble reports of Vietnamese life and culture in the channel. He also filmed stories from war-torn regions such as Somalia, Bosnia and Rwanda. The Rwanda genocide gave him a turnaround to report on state fairs.
Cooper at ABC Channel
In 1995, he joined ABC Channel as a news correspondent. He rose to be a co-anchor on the ABC World News Now Program in 1999. In 2000, he became the host of the ABC reality show, The Mole. He left ABC after the second season of the Mole.
Anderson Cooper 3600
In 2001, Cooper joined CNN to satisfy his desire for newscasting. At CNN, he started as an anchor alongside Paula Zahn on American Morning Show. In 2020, he became the prime anchor of the station. Since 2002 to date, Anderson has hosted CNN’S New Year’s Eve special from Times Square.
In 2003, he started anchoring Anderson Cooper 3600 on CNN. Through this program, he has covered important stories such as:
- The death of John Paul II
- The Royal Wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
- Tsunami damage in Sri Lanka
- Niger famine from Maradi
Anderson Cooper 3600 became very famous, which led to its timing from 60 minutes to 120 minutes. It also gained his salary increase from $2 million annually to $4 million.
Cooper started hosting CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute show honours and recognizes extraordinary deeds by extraordinary people. Other CNN shows started and hosted by Cooper include:
- Planet in peril documentary- (from October 2007)
- Syndicated talk show: Anderson Live (from September 2010)
- 2016 presidential debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
- New Year’s Eve (2018-2021)
- 60 minutes, a CBS News program (2007)
- Jeopardy (April 19th– 30th, 2021)
What is Anderson Cooper’s worth?
According to celebrity net worth, Anderson is worth $200 million. This wealth is from his journalism career from 1992. His current salary from CNN is $12 million per year.
Anderson Cooper’s inheritance
Cooper is a descendant of the Vanderbilt, the millionaire’s family. However, Cooper only got a $1.5 million inheritance after his mother's death. This followed the withering of the fortunes before the death of the mother.
Anderson Cooper’s award profiles
Since he started his journalism career in 1992, Anderson has received numerous awards such as:
- Bronze Telly Awards
- Emmy Awards
- GLAAD Media Awards
- Peabody Award
- National Headliner Award
- Alfred l. Dupont Columbia University Award
- National Order of Honor and Merit
- Overseas Press Club Awards
- Lew Klein Awards
- Yale undergraduate Lifetime Achievement Award
- Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism
- A silver plaque from Chicago International Film Festival for his Sarajevo report
- Bronze award from National Education Film and Video Festival for political Islam report
Anderson Cooper’s Fast Facts
- Is Anderson Cooper married? Cooper is not married. He is divorced.
- Are Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in a relationship? No, the two co-host New Year’s Eve Coverage.
- How old is Anderson Cooper? Being born on June 3, 1967, Cooper is 54 years old.
- How much does Anderson Cooper earn in a year? Anderson earns $12 million in a year from CNN.
Anderson Cooper is in no doubt one of the most successful journalists in the world. He has hosted many TV programs on different channels. However, it is the Anderson Cooper 3600 that has made him gain fame internationally. He has also bagged several awards for this program.
READ ALSO: Brittanya Razavi bio: age, real name, merch, jailed, movies
Briefly.co.za shared an interesting piece about the life of actress Brittanya Razavi. The American model and television star is now a social media influencer. Her fans know her as Brittanya187, the troubled teen who has grown into a modest and mature 35-year-old woman.
Lucky Moe Razavi started dating Brittanya in 2009. They got married and have two children in 2021. Unconfirmed information has it that Brittanya has three more children. Where does Brittanya live now? Was she ever imprisoned?
Source: Briefly.co.za