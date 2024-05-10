Mzansi is outraged by the display of a grandpa’s ashes sold at a flea market in Cape Town

The flea market in Milnerton is notorious for selling the most outrageous items, including used false teeth and old toilet seats, among other bizarre things

SA is outraged by the level of insensitivity the flea market vendors display with their choice of goods, demonstrated in this TikTok video

A sharp-eyed woman shared a clip of the bizarre items displayed for sale at the Milnerton flea market in Cape Town.

A woman on TikTok shared ashes of a dead grandpa sold at a flea market in Cape Town. @ruandebz

Source: TikTok

On her flea market adventure, TikTokker @ruandebz, real name Ruande Boozsaiers, shared a mind-blowing discovery at the Milnerton flea market.

Woman whips out camera to entertain followers

Tiktokker @ruandez could not help but whip out her camera to record a clip for her followers. Adding humour to her outrageous findings, Boonzaier captioned the post:

“Shame. Only in South Africa."

Watch @raudebz's video below:

Woman takes followers on a bizarre ride

Boozaier's clip shows a coffin-like box with a cross on it labelled:

“OUPA’s ASHES…FOEIE TOG…!”

Surrounded by old and new items on a cluttered stand, the box of ashes sticks out like a sore thumb.

The viral clip with 108K views gagged many netizens, some sharing their wild memories visiting the flea market in the comments section.

@user2476730922588 was mortified when he visited the flea market for the first time and commented:

“When I saw a moerse glass jar with used false teeth, I was on the floor and never returned.”

@Ashraf found humour in the outrageousness and said:

“Oupa wanted to go on an outing.”

@Rirrijams could not believe her eyes and could only cough up:

“I beg your finest pardon?”

@Liana was curious enough to ask about what it takes to own the peaceful geyser:

“How much was he going for?”

@keelah_chronicles lightened up a dark clip and commented:

“They evicted oupa from the house and the family.”

@Loina Ackerman said:

“Never a dull moment in Cape Town.”

