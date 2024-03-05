A South African woman shared a TikTok video showcasing her unusual hiding spots for various objects

The video features Ranisha Jordaan pulling out a bottle of alcohol and other strange things from under her clothing

Mzansi netizens were left in stitches by the unexpected reveal, particularly the hidden plant pot

A woman shared a funny TikTok video showcasing her unusual hiding places for everyday objects. Image: @ranishajordaan1

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman had netizens busting with laughter after sharing a video of where she could hide strange objects.

Woman's hiding spot goes viral

A TikTok video shared by Ranisha Jordaan shows the woman speaking in Afrikaans in front of the camera as she jokes about whether she should take out all the things she's hiding under her breasts or try to sneak them in should cops ever arrest her.

From under her top, Ranisha hilariously whips out a bottle of alcohol, some fruits, a thermometer, and an entire plant pot.

Watch the hilarious video below

SA reacts with laughter

Mzansi netizens reacted with humour to the woman's odd talent and hilarious video. Many commented on how surprised they were to see her take out a plant pot nestled under her top.

#shahiedah said:

"Someone please take this lady's phone ."

Liza Stephani Paulse commented:

"Dead when the plant came out. I thought a pot will come next."

Nonhlanhla Maphumulo replied:

"Excuse me, what are we supposed to do with a pot plant, I'm waiting for a tumbler ."

user7579857233247 responded:

"I love this yoh I never laughed so leka thank you so much for making my day. I appreciate you so much."

asey commented:

"If I ever wanted to meet someone it's you. Jys 'n hele vibe ."

Celest Lewis946 commented:

"lmklaaaaa jire is di pot plant vmy jys di beste."

Melissa Swarts952 replied:

"A whole artificial plantvolgens decor."

lauramccarthy955 said:

"I almost died when the pot plant came out love this woman."

Woman dances as friend goes into labour

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman had social media users amused after sharing a video of how she chose to support her pregnant friend who was in labour.

A TikTok video shared by Sphokuhle (@sphokuhle.n) shows her happily demonstrating a funny dance routine at her friend's bedside in the labour ward.

"When your friend is in labour but you're just happy it's not you," Sphokuhle wrote in the video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News