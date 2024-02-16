A video of a South African little girl speaking Afrikaans has set the media into a frenzy, and netizens are loving it

In the video, the toddler can be seen standing in her home while she articulates herself in one of Mzansi's 11 languages

People were amused by the clip as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the little girl, while others were left in stitches

Internet users could not stop laughing at an African toddler who seemed to be obsessed with Afrikaans.

This little African girl from Cape Town spoke in Afrikaans in a TikTok video. Image: @zim_kasiso

Source: TikTok

A little African girl speaking Afrikaans in TikTok

A clip shared by @zim_kasiso on the video platform has gathered over 61K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication. The little girl's mom spoke to her in their native language, to which she responded in Afrikaans. The clip left many people laughing at the way the toddler spoke.

Taking to TikTok, the mother revealed in her caption that her daughter was "obsessed," with the language.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Pov: Your daughter is obsessed with Afrikaans," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the toddler's clip

Many people were amused by the little's video as they flooded the comments with laughter.

Stephanie said:

"Ek se, is a dangerous way to start a sentence, as a colourd, she scared me."

Jhorslinwilliams wrote:

"She’s speaking real colourd Afrikaans she’s oulik."

RoamOnique |Travel Explore shared:

"She’s one of us, this one."

Kim Potts added:

"It’s the ‘JY’ for me!"

RichWesdudla simply said:

"Haybo so adorable."

Cape Town woman’s attempt to speak Afrikaans goes viral

Briefly News previously reported on a young woman from Cape Town who has been trending on TikTok for her take on how to speak Afrikaans.

TikTok user @xaviismkhosi posted the video on the social media platform, with many people sharing it and commenting on how funny it was. In the post, the woman can be heard saying things like "Ek het geloop" (I walked) but pronouncing it in a funnier way.

Many South Africans have praised the woman for her efforts, saying it takes a lot of courage to try and speak another language, especially one as tricky as Afrikaans. Others have commended her for not being afraid to make mistakes and have encouraged her to keep practicing.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News