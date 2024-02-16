A young woman took to social media to showcase how her mother scolded them for not allowing her to dance

In the clip, the lady's mom can be seen standing up while she addresses her kids, which left people in laughter

The online community flooded the stunner's comment section, with many saying they should let the mom be

A hilarious video of a mother reprimanding her kids has gone viral, leaving many people in stitches.

A South African mom shouting at her kids for not allowing her to dance in a TikTok video. Image: @hlami

A mother speaks about wanting to dance with her kids

A clip posted by @hlamin on TikTok has gathered over 30k views, along with thousands of likes and many comments. The video shows the lady's mother standing in what appears to be a bedroom, dressed in a black T-shirt and brown shorts, while addressing her children. The mom told her kids that she would like to dance with them.

"I am paying for you to sleep here, I am paying for your food, I am paying for your phones. What is it that I can't do? Dancing?" the mother said in the video.

As the clip continued, she added that the phones that her children use to record themselves while dancing, that she is the one paying for it.

"So why can't I be part of your dancing," she asked the kids.

To which one of her children shouted out loud, saying that she could not dance. The mom said in the video that it did not matter and that they could teach her.

Peeps react with laughter

The video amused many online users as they flooded the young lady's comment section to defend the mother from her kids while others were left in stitches.

Mamorena Mpongose said:

"Ni wrong guys let mom dance hauw."

Georgia added:

"She’s so valid."

Boitumelo Maswangane wrote:

"I hope you danced with her hle."

Letago Nkobo shared:

"Bathong just let mama dance with you guys."

Bohemian Pineapple commented:

"Let her dance with yll she’s so cool hawu."

