A mother-daughter duo charmed South African netizens with their impressive dance to an amapiano track

The cute clip of the mother and daughter circulated on social media as many were amazed by their beauty and rhythm

Netizens were especially impressed by the mother's moves as she kept up with her much younger daughter with no problem

One mother and daughter pair decided to show off their best amapiano moves, and South Africans could not be happier. Image: Facebook/SA Vibes

A daughter was excited to share a cute clip dancing with her mother. Netizens soon caught wind of the video and were happy to comment on their dancing skills.

Dancing must be genetic because the daughter and her mom were toe-to-toe with their dancing abilities. The mother was especially impressive because of her flawless execution.

Mother and daughter get showered with compliments

The video was reposted on a Facebook page, SA Vibes, where people flocked to the video to complement the young lady and her mother. Mzansi loves effortless dancers, and some netizens were envious of the mum's chilled but lit dancing.

Matau Matau commented:

"Wow, nna my kids will tell me to sit down as soon as I start trying"

Thembi S Ncube commented:

"Get it mama!"

Jay Brown commented:

"Your mom did it without stress. As if she choreographed it. Thumbs up to you both."

Destiny Uth Kamba commented:

"The mother is better than the daughter correct me if I’m wrong. "

