A man on Facebook, Lindelani BM YeNdlamlenze, shared a video of a woman doing a showstopping traditional Zulu dance.

A good dancer showed off her Zulu traditional in style. Image: Lindelani BM YeNdlamlenze Khathi/Twitter

Source: Facebook

In the video, the good dancer slowly performed each of the traditional dance moves effortlessly.

In her dance, she could be seen bending her whole body over and then bringing her arms upwards as if she is stretching to reach the sky. Then she suddenly tosses her leg above her shoulders and aggressively drops it to the ground.

Seated in a circle around the dancer with the aim of creating a stage, a large number of girls cheered her on as she repeatedly performed the traditional dance routine of slamming her leg to the ground.

The girls sang along to an ancient melody which was sung in their mother tongue. They also blew whistles which are accustomed in traditional Zulu dance performances.

To sign off her dance, the girl threw herself on the floor, landing on her behind. which is a Zulu dance move.

The video of the dancer was posted by the gent on a popular Facebook page.

Netizens were impressed by the girl and cheered her on in the comment section. Some of the replies were eager to get the name of the song the girls sang.

Ncence Ncesh commented:

"Wow, this girl❤️"

Thubelihle Pink said:

"Eish, l like this."

Zandiey Lungiey responded:

"Wow, amazing!"

Sphe Mention Mngadi reacted:

"❤️"

Source: Briefly News