A woman on Facebook, Sibahle Zikalala, posted snaps of king Misuzulu kaZwelithini's son

Prince Jubezizweni kaMisuzulu is adored by Mzansi, and socials couldn't get over his cute looks

SA had no chill and shared their uncensored comments drooling over the Zulu future leader

A woman on Facebook did South Africans a favour, sharing the latest photos of Prince Jubezizweni kaMisuzulu on the net.

Prince Jubezizweni kaMisuzulu became a hot topic after his recent photos were shared. Image: @_MuzieB/Twitter

The Zulu prince was the ultimate showstopper in his traditional gear and people in Mzansi let it be known under Sibahle's comment section.

In a series of photos posted on Facebook, the woman showed all the handsome prince's good angles.

Those who were lucky enough to glance through the pictures first had already left comments in hopes that the future king would come across them.

One of the comments read:

"Indoda yam phela lena. (This is my man.)"

Take a look at what other people in SA had to say about the handsome Zulu prince:

Saneh MaZwide Mdluli commented:

"So cute."

Cde Mluh Bantu KaBhungane reacted:

"Hmm..."

Ntokorh Ndlovu said:

"Boy boy, ingathi ukhuluma iEnglish kuphela. (It's as if he only speaks in English.)"

Wezo Menzi replied:

"The next king. Like father, like son."

Nolwazi M Dlamini reacted:

"Umlomo (the lips)..."

Nelly Ximba said:

"That’s a black king right there ❤️‍"

Gasa Sbahle Mabahleza

"Phumla Mdlovu wemalo ❤ indoda yam phela lena."

