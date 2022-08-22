King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was coronated as the King of the AmaZulu nation in a kraal entering ceremony on Saturday, 20 August

OneSA leader Mmusi Maimane and the EFF's Julius Malema both took to Twitter to show support for the Zulu King

This comes after a faction in the AmaZulu royal family tried to usurp the throne and crown Prince Simkade Zulu the king of the Zulu nation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The EFF’s Julius Malema and OneSA’s Mmusi Maimane took to Twitter to publicly endorse King Misuzulu as the only King of the AmaZulu Nation. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP & PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - One South Africa’s Mmusi Maimane and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema have shown their support for King Misuzulu KaZwelithini on their Twitter profiles.

The two prominent politicians praised the Zulu King and acknowledged him as the only King of the Zulu nation. This acknowledgement comes after the Zulu King’s kraal-entering ceremony, also known as Ukungena Esibayeni.

EWN reported that the ceremony was just a formality as Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said Misuzulu was already on the throne.

The public endorsements by Malema and Maimane are not the first Misuzulu received from prominent politicians. President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised King Misuzulu as the rightful king back in March already, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Below are Malema and Maimane’s Twitter endorsements of King Misuzulu.

South Africans react

South Africans added their two cents to the politicians’ endorsements. Here are some comments:

@MaineMa22567617 responded:

“Real king.”

@DONCya2 commented

“When he starts being supported by you, then I know I most probably shouldn't be supporting him, phela wena you are 'federal' property.”

@Vuyo02286575 said:

“OK, I now support him. I believe the leader of the natives has the intel on who is not with the establishment.”

@Isaac67310191 added:

“He is not 'your' king, but he belongs to the Zulu tribe.”

King Misuzulu: Gauteng woman puts her name in the hat, wants to be the 1st white Zulu queen

In lighthearted news, Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu KaZwelinthini's kraal entering ceremony intrigued thousands of South Africans nationwide, with many people leaving their homes to witness the historic ceremony.

One Gauteng woman named Amelia was in KwaZulu-Natal to witness the Zulu King ascend to the throne and let Misuzulu know she is available for marriage.

In an interview with an eNCA reporter, Amelia was asked why she travelled to KwaZulu-Natal, and she explained that she heard that Misuzulu would be at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma and wanted to make her presence known.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News