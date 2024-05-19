Koos Bekker's net worth today: A look at SA billionaire's fortune

Koos Bekker is a prominent South African businessman who has established himself as a highly successful, self-made entrepreneur. His impressive net worth reflects his entrepreneurial success; he is one of the country's wealthiest men. What is Koos Bekker's net worth?

Koos Bekker is a billionaire businessman and entrepreneur. Photo: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg and Halden Krog/Bloomberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Although Koos was booming when the 90s rolled around, his lucrative investment deal in a massive Chinese social media and gambling platform in 2001 helped him secure his place as one of South Africa's billionaire businessmen. Koos's biography is summarised before discussing details of his businesses and net worth.

Koos Bekker's profile summary

Full name Jacobus Petrus ‘Koos’ Bekker Nickname ‘Koos’ Date of birth December 14, 1952 Age 71 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Potchefstroom, North West, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Karen Roos Ethnicity White Gender Male Hair colour Grey Eye colour Grey Parents Cornelius Jansen Bekker and Deleen Erasmus Children Two children Profession Businessman Education Hoër Volkskool Heidelberg Stellenbosch University Wits University Columbia Business School Native language Fluent in Afrikaans, English Net worth $2.8 billion

Koos Bekker built an empire through his incredible entrepreneurial skills, and today, he has established himself as a respected businessman and became a billionaire. What is Koos Bekker's net worth?

Koos Bekker's net worth and assets

Forbes reports a $2.8 billion net worth, which makes him one of only five billionaires in South Africa. Koos Bekker's net worth in rands is R44.9 billion.

The other billionaires include Richemont CEO Johann Rupert, who is worth $10 billion; businessman Nicky Oppenheimer, who is worth $8.5 billion; Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe, who is worth $3.1 billion; and Capitec founder Michiel le Roux, who is worth $1.6 billion.

Koos Bekker's salary did not exist while acting as Naspers CEO, nor did any bonuses or perks. Instead, Koos was only compensated through stock option grants that vested through time. Although Koos's wife has been involved in some of his investments, Karen Roos's net worth remains unknown.

Koos has a $2.8 billion net worth. Photo: Halden Krog/Bloomberg (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Koos Bekker make his money?

Medium reported that Koos joined the multinational media group Naspers, headquartered in South Africa, in 1984. He quickly rose through the ranks and became CEO by 1997. While enjoying his success at Naspers, Koos made Naspers an investor in Chinese technology giant Tencent in 2001.

Although the move was lucrative, the company took off as the internet industry was relatively recent. Naspers' investment in it grew exponentially and became one of the most successful technology investments ever.

The businessman's success does not stop at his role in Naspers and the company's subsequent historically successful investment. Koos has since created a diverse portfolio of companies with significant success. According to Billionaires Africa, Koos Bekker's companies include Naspers, Prosus N.V., The Newt in Somerset, Multichoice, and Babylonstoren Estate.

Koos made a groundbreaking business step when he founded M-Net in 1985, which went on to become MultiChoice. The television company is one of the biggest channels in the country and has grown from strength to strength.

Koos started M-Net, which later became MultiChoice. Photo: Halden Krog/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Prosus N.V., founded in 1994, is a global internet organisation in the South African conglomerate Naspers. The company's diverse portfolio includes over 80 companies within social media, fintech, ed-tech, and food delivery.

In 2013, Koos Bekker's wife, Karen Roos, and he bought a 400-hectare property in Somerset, UK. This became The Newt in Somerset, a sprawling country estate with breathtaking woodland and gardens. The property includes a hotel, gardens, and a restaurant that has become highly rated and visited.

Koos Bekker's real estate moves did not stop there. In 2007, the couple added a winery to their impressive investment portfolio. Koos and Karen acquired Babylonstoren Estate in the Cape Winelands region of South Africa. The 600-acre estate has restored architecture from 1690 and boasts stunning gardens, a boutique hotel, a spa, and a restaurant.

Although Koos retired as CEO of Naspers in March 2014, he returned to the company in April 2015 and remains a key figure in its growing success.

Who is the owner of Naspers?

Although we know that Koos Bekker is the company's CEO, who is the majority shareholder of Naspers? Koos's company, Prosus, is mentioned as owning 49% of its parent company as part of a cross-ownership structure, making Koos the owner and majority shareholder.

Koos Bekker owns various companies, including Babylonstoren Estate and The Newt in Somerset, which he co-owns with his wife Karen. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Koos Bekker's personal life

Born in the small town of Potchefstroom, North West, Koos experienced humble beginnings. ANFASA reported that Koos's family moved to Heidelberg while the businessman was still young and grew up on a mielie farm. By the time he was a schoolboy, Koos already showed promise through his sharp mind and determination, which helped him get to where he is now. What do we know of the family life behind his commercial success?

How many children does Koos Bekker have?

The billionaire and his long-term wife have two children. There is no further information about Koos Bekker’s children, including names and birthdays.

Koos Bekker's education

Koos attended Hoër Volkskool Heidelberg. The businessman obtained degrees at Stellenbosch University (law and literature) and Wits University (law). He holds an MBA from the New York-based Columbia Business School and an honorary doctorate from Stellenbosch University.

Koos Bekker's net worth of $2.8 billion shows that his business savvy and willingness to take calculated risks paid off. The entrepreneur is one of only five billionaires in South Africa today. With various successful companies under his belt, Koos has proven himself as a trailing businessman.

READ ALSO: Joe Gatto's net worth today: a look at the comedian's fortune

Joe Gatto is a globally successful American improvisational comedian, producer, and writer best known for being part of the comedy series Impractical Jokers. Also known as part of the comedy troupe the Tenderloins, Briefly.co.za looked into the comedian's value through his commercial success.

What is Joe Gatto's net worth today? The above article details everything you need to know about the multifaceted star's net worth and professional success.

Source: Briefly News