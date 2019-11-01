Nicky Oppenheimer’s bio: age, children, wife, businesses, net worth

Nicky Oppenheimer is a South African business magnate renowned for his role as the former chairman of De Beers, one of the biggest diamond mining companies in South Africa. Nicky has also been among Africa’s wealthiest men for several years now. Who is Nicky Oppenheimer beyond his remarkably successful diamond business?

Nicky Oppenheimer, Chairman of South Africa's diamond giant, De Beers, speaks at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London. Photo: John D Mchugh

Nicky hails from a wealthy family and was born an heir to the Oppenheimer family’s companies, most dealing with the mining and trading of industrial and cosmetic diamonds. Here is a quick look at his life’s details.

Profile summary

Full name Nicholas Frank Oppenheimer Nickname Nicky Gender Male Date of birth June 8, 1945 Age 77 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5’6” Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Orcillia Lasch Father Harry Frederick Oppenheimer Mother Bridget Nicky Oppenheimer's sister Mary Slack Children 1 Net worth $8.6 billion Occupation Businessman and philanthropist

Nicky Oppenheimer’s biography

The renowned business magnate was born on 8 June 1945 to Bridget and Harry. This makes him 77 years old as of 2022. Nicky is the grandson of Ernest Oppenheimer, the founder of a company known as Anglo American South Africa Limited.

Nicky’s father, Harry, was of German-Jewish descent. Nicky attended Harrow School and later enrolled at Christ Church, Oxford, where he pursued a degree and MA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.

Nicky Oppenheimer’s career

Nicholas' grandfather was among the very first chairmen of De Beers and played a huge role in consolidating the market power it enjoys today. After Ernest died in 1957, Nicky’s father took over the family business and eventually handed it over to his son.

What does Nicky Oppenheimer do? Nicky joined Anglo American South Africa Limited in 1968 and was appointed director four years later. He became the company’s deputy chairman in 1983 and then resigned from the position in 2001. He remained a non-executive director at the company for ten more years, eventually stepping down in 2011.

Nicholas was appointed chair of De Beers in 1985 and held the position until the company was transferred to Anglo American in 2012.

Philanthropy

The Oppenheimer family has a reputation for its philanthropic endeavours. Nicky, for example, is quite dedicated to the preservation of South Africa’s cultural heritage. He is also actively involved in the improvement of arts, health, education, and natural conservation.

In 2005, the billionaire and his son co-founded the Brenthurst Foundation. The foundation’s focus is on enhancing strategies and policies targeted at improving Africa’s economic performance and facilitating the continent’s pursuit of sustainable development.

Who is Nicky Oppenheimer’s wife?

Nicky Oppenheimer, age 63, the Chairman of De Beers sits in a De Beers office on March 18, 2008, in Gaborone, Botswana. Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson

Nicky married Orcillia ‘Strilli’ Lasch, the daughter of industrial tycoon Helli Lasch. The two got married in a lavish ceremony in 1968. The two were blessed with a son known as Jonathan Oppenheimer, who followed in his father’s footsteps and became a businessman.

Jonathan is a former executive of De Beers and a former vice president of Anglo American South Africa Limited.

Nicky Oppenheimer's net worth

The Oppenheimer family has been among the richest South African families for three generations now. This started with Ernest Oppenheimer, who gained control of Cecil John Rhodes’ De Beers diamond empire in 1927.

Who is the richest Oppenheimer? Today, Nicky Oppenheimer’s net worth is a whopping $8.6 billion, making him the richest member of the Oppenheimer family. This makes him the third-richest African behind Aliko Dangote and Johann Rupert.

Nicky Oppenheimer's house

What does Nicky Oppenheimer own? The business magnate owns numerous properties, the most significant one being the Tswalu Kalahari, the largest private game reserve in South Africa. Where does Nicky Oppenheimer live? The billionaire owns a mansion in Johannesburg where he lives with his life. Nicky also owns a country estate in Berkshire, England.

Nicky Oppenheimer's cars

While one might expect the billionaire to have a fleet of cars, given his wealth, this is not the case. Nicky owns a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and a BMW i3 EV. He is also said to have a yacht and a private jet.

How to contact Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer, Chairman of De Beers, in his office at the headquarters. Photo: Louise Gubb

Here are the different ways one can contact Oppenheimer Partners, the firm that handles communications for the entire family.

Location : 13 St Andrews Road, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa

: 13 St Andrews Road, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa Email : info@oppenheimer-partners.com

: info@oppenheimer-partners.com Phone: + 27 11 087 0100

Fun facts

Here are some fascinating facts about the famous South African billionaire.

If he spent $1 million every day, his wealth would last him slightly over 23 years.

He is the wealthiest member of the Oppenheimer family.

The company he once chaired, De Beers, has been operational for 133 years.

Who is Nicky Oppenheimer and his family?

Nicky is a South African business magnate renowned for his role in De Beers, one of the country’s largest diamond mining companies. His father was Harry, while his paternal grandfather was Ernest, the founder of Anglo American.

Nicky Oppenheimer is one of the richest men in South Africa and the continent at large. His involvement in the diamond business has seen him grow his fortune and fame over the years.

