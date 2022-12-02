Global site navigation

Who is Tony Dalton's wife? The untold story of the actor and screenwriter
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Tony Dalton's wife? The untold story of the actor and screenwriter

by  Tshepiso Ntombela

Script rehearsals and performances have been a part of Tony Dalton’s life since he was young. He is a 47-year-old Mexican actor born and raised in Laredo, Texas, United States of America. He has years of experience in on-stage and camera acting, which have been pivotal for his success in the film industry.

Tony Dalton's age
A collage photo of actor and screenwriter Tony Dalton. Photo: @daltonyco on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The actor and screenwriter has been featured in many English and Latin movies such as Hawkeye, Better Call Saul, Matando Cabos and others. His net worth has been increasing just like his list of accolades.

Profile summary

Full nameAlvaro Luis Bernat Dalton
GenderMale
Date of birth13 February 1975
Age47 years of age (2022)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthLaredo, Texas, USA
Current residenceMexico, North America
NationalityMexican
EthnicityMixed
SexualityStraight
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet5'11"
Height in centimetres180 cm
Weight in kilograms69 kg
Weight in pounds154 Ibs
Eye colourDark brown
Hair colourBlack and grey
SiblingsBob Dalton, Frank Dalton, Gratton Dalton, William Dalton
Marital statusUnmarried
OccupationActor, producer, director, screenwriter
CollegeLee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute
Net worthApproximately $4 million
Social media@daltonyco

Read also

Caroline Stanbury's net worth, age, parents, nationality, height, social media

Tony Dalton’s age

Tony is 47 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. The actor and screenwriter celebrates his birthday on February 13 of every year.

What movies is Tony Dalton in?

He has starred in many movies and television shows, and has received accolades recognizing his outstanding talent. Tony is popularly known for his role in Better Call Saul as Lalo Salamanca.

Tony’s Movies

  • 2004: Matando Cabos as Writer
  • 2007: Sultanese del Sur as Carlos Sanchez
  • 2008: Love, Pain and Vice Versa as Marco
  • 2014: La Dictatura Perfecta as Director TV MX
  • 2020: Amalgam as Dr. Saul Bravo
  • 2021: Hawkeye as Jack Duquesne
  • 2021: Ni tuyo, Ni Mia as Roberto

Tony Dalton's television shows

  • 2008: Capadocia as Augusto Mateos
  • 2013: Sr. Avila as Roberto Avila
  • 2008: Los Simuladores as Santos
  • 2000: Ramona as Tom
  • 2004: Rebelde as Gaston Diestro
  • 2002: Clase 406 as Dagoberto Garcia

Read also

Who is Kasie Hunt's husband Matthew Mario Rivera? Everything to know

Who are Tony Dalton’s exes?

According to Celebsuburb, Tony has been in a few relationships with a few actresses. His first was with then-girlfriend Alejandra Barros, who he started dating in 2010. Then followed Ana de la Reguera whom he was in a relationship with in 2018. They parted ways in July 2019 for unknown reasons.

What is Tony Dalton’s net worth?

His net worth is approximated to be $4 million. While his acting career is a source of income for most of his net worth, Tony has also worked behind the scenes for several productions as a screenwriter, director and producer. The earnings from these roles further contribute to his net worth.

Tony Dalton’s tattoo

Tony Dalton's tattoo
Mexican actor Tony Dalton's yin-yang tattoo. Photo: @daltonyco on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

One distinctive feature Tony has is a tattoo on his right arm that features a yin-yang symbol. It is not known what the significance of this tattoo for Tony is. Generally, a yin-yang symbol with Chinese origins is understood to represent the balance between two opposites. Furthermore, the symbol is also rooted in the Chinese philosophy of Daoism.

Read also

Who is Afton Smith? Age, children, husband, movies, profiles, net worth

Tony Dalton’s nationality

Dalton belongs to the Mexican nationality. Mostly, he spends much time between his residence in Mexico and New York for his production sets.

Tony Dalton’s education

Tony went to Eaglebrook School, a boarding school in Massachusetts, USA, for his early education and pursued studies for his career in acting at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree. However, the respective timeframes for when he received his education is not available.

Is Tony Dalton Mexican?

Tony is of a mixed ethnicity since his father, Lewis Dalton, is of Mexican ethnicity and his mother, Adeline Lee Dalton, is caucasian.

Tony Dalton's movies
Award-winning actor and Better Call Saul star Tony Dalton. Photo: @daltonyco on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Is Tony Dalton in Breaking Bad?

No reports have been found stating that Tony was a cast member of Breaking Bad, a television show created by Vince Gilligan in partnership with AMC Networks in 2008. The television drama is about Walter White, a teacher who discovers that he has cancer and turns to manufacturing narcotics with a former student to secure his family's future.

Read also

Who is Young Dolph’s wife? Everything to know about Mia Jaye

Who plays Tony in Breaking Bad?

No actor plays the character of Tony in the television show Breaking Bad. Research has not found the information pertaining to the existence of the character in the show.

Tony Dalton has greatly succeeded in his acting career and continues to do so. The Better Call Saul star’s footprint in the American film industry has not gone unnoticed. The movies and TV shows he has worked on are notably great pieces of art.

READ ALSO: Shona Ferguson’s biography: age, children, wives, net worth, death

Briefly.co.za published an article about the late Shona Ferguson, a talented actor, writer, and producer. He was popularly known as Uncle Shona by many people. Before his demise, he starred in numerous television shows and films and often worked closely with his wife, Connie Ferguson.

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel