Who is Tony Dalton's wife? The untold story of the actor and screenwriter

Script rehearsals and performances have been a part of Tony Dalton’s life since he was young. He is a 47-year-old Mexican actor born and raised in Laredo, Texas, United States of America. He has years of experience in on-stage and camera acting, which have been pivotal for his success in the film industry.

The actor and screenwriter has been featured in many English and Latin movies such as Hawkeye, Better Call Saul, Matando Cabos and others. His net worth has been increasing just like his list of accolades.

Full name Alvaro Luis Bernat Dalton Gender Male Date of birth 13 February 1975 Age 47 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Laredo, Texas, USA Current residence Mexico, North America Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 cm Weight in kilograms 69 kg Weight in pounds 154 Ibs Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black and grey Siblings Bob Dalton, Frank Dalton, Gratton Dalton, William Dalton Marital status Unmarried Occupation Actor, producer, director, screenwriter College Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Net worth Approximately $4 million Social media @daltonyco

Tony Dalton’s age

Tony is 47 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. The actor and screenwriter celebrates his birthday on February 13 of every year.

What movies is Tony Dalton in?

He has starred in many movies and television shows, and has received accolades recognizing his outstanding talent. Tony is popularly known for his role in Better Call Saul as Lalo Salamanca.

Tony’s Movies

2004: Matando Cabos as Writer

as Writer 2007: Sultanese del Sur as Carlos Sanchez

as Carlos Sanchez 2008: Love, Pain and Vice Versa as Marco

as Marco 2014: La Dictatura Perfecta as Director TV MX

as Director TV MX 2020: Amalgam as Dr. Saul Bravo

as Dr. Saul Bravo 2021: Hawkeye as Jack Duquesne

as Jack Duquesne 2021: Ni tuyo, Ni Mia as Roberto

Tony Dalton's television shows

2008: Capadocia as Augusto Mateos

as Augusto Mateos 2013: Sr. Avila as Roberto Avila

as Roberto Avila 2008: Los Simuladores as Santos

as Santos 2000: Ramona as Tom

as Tom 2004: Rebelde as Gaston Diestro

as Gaston Diestro 2002: Clase 406 as Dagoberto Garcia

Who are Tony Dalton’s exes?

According to Celebsuburb, Tony has been in a few relationships with a few actresses. His first was with then-girlfriend Alejandra Barros, who he started dating in 2010. Then followed Ana de la Reguera whom he was in a relationship with in 2018. They parted ways in July 2019 for unknown reasons.

What is Tony Dalton’s net worth?

His net worth is approximated to be $4 million. While his acting career is a source of income for most of his net worth, Tony has also worked behind the scenes for several productions as a screenwriter, director and producer. The earnings from these roles further contribute to his net worth.

Tony Dalton’s tattoo

One distinctive feature Tony has is a tattoo on his right arm that features a yin-yang symbol. It is not known what the significance of this tattoo for Tony is. Generally, a yin-yang symbol with Chinese origins is understood to represent the balance between two opposites. Furthermore, the symbol is also rooted in the Chinese philosophy of Daoism.

Tony Dalton’s nationality

Dalton belongs to the Mexican nationality. Mostly, he spends much time between his residence in Mexico and New York for his production sets.

Tony Dalton’s education

Tony went to Eaglebrook School, a boarding school in Massachusetts, USA, for his early education and pursued studies for his career in acting at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree. However, the respective timeframes for when he received his education is not available.

Is Tony Dalton Mexican?

Tony is of a mixed ethnicity since his father, Lewis Dalton, is of Mexican ethnicity and his mother, Adeline Lee Dalton, is caucasian.

Is Tony Dalton in Breaking Bad?

No reports have been found stating that Tony was a cast member of Breaking Bad, a television show created by Vince Gilligan in partnership with AMC Networks in 2008. The television drama is about Walter White, a teacher who discovers that he has cancer and turns to manufacturing narcotics with a former student to secure his family's future.

Who plays Tony in Breaking Bad?

No actor plays the character of Tony in the television show Breaking Bad. Research has not found the information pertaining to the existence of the character in the show.

Tony Dalton has greatly succeeded in his acting career and continues to do so. The Better Call Saul star’s footprint in the American film industry has not gone unnoticed. The movies and TV shows he has worked on are notably great pieces of art.

