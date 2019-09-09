Tsepo Masilela’s bio: age, family, salary, stats, net worth

Tsepo Masilela is a football defender of South African descent. He has played for several local and international teams. He last played for AmaZulu and the South Africa national team. His fast speed and good defence mechanisms make him one of the best South African defenders.

The football player posing for pictures outside buildings.

Tsepo Masilela is among the most inspiring South African footballers of all time. Many young people admire him, and he mentors many in football.

Profile summary

Who is Tsepo Masilela?

Peter Tsepo Masilela is a South African football player. He has been a member of local and international football clubs.

How old is Tsepo Masilela?

Tsepo Masilela's age is 37 years as of 2022. He was born on 5th May 1985, and his Zodiac sign is Taurus.

Where is Tsepo Masilela from?

The footballer was born and raised in Witbank, South Africa. He resides in his home country to date. His nationality is South African. He is a practising Christian.

How is Innocent Maela related to Tsepo Masilela?

Innocent Maela and Tsepo Masilela are half-brothers. Their father is Eric Masilela, a Witbank Aces legend. The footballer's mother is not known in the public domain.

Career

The footballer started his amateur career in a local team called Manchester. He then joined Steve Makua's Disco Makua Academy, where he honed his skills. After exiting Disco Makua Academy, he joined Sonas Mpumalanga, a Vodacom League club.

His club career started when he joined the Israeli club called Maccabi Haifa. On 31st August 2007, he signed a four-year contract with the Israeli team.

He made a significant contribution to the team, helping Maccabi Haifa win the Israeli Championship. The team also qualified for the UEFA Champions League. In June 2011, his contract was extended for two years.

On 20th August 2011, he joined Getafe, a Spanish La Liga club. This was after Getafe and Maccabi Haifa signed a loan deal lasting one season. After the season, he returned to Maccabi Haifa.

The footballer returned to his mother country after five years of playing internationally. In mid-2012, he signed a contract with Kaizer Chiefs. He made his debut with the Chiefs in November 2012.

Since 2006, the footballer has been playing for the South Africa National Team. He has participated in 2006, 2008, and 2013 African Nations Cup, the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

He last played as a left-back for AmaZulu. His stats are documented in the table below.

Game Appearances Goals Assists DStv Premiership 167 - 9 Ligat ha'Al 98 2 9 LaLiga 13 - - MTN8 13 - 1 CAF-Champions League 10 - 1 Ligat ha'Al - Championship round 10 - 1 Telkom Knockout 8 - - Champions League 6 - - Champions League Qu. 6 1 - Gavia haMedina 5 - 1 Nedbank Cup 3 - - Europa League Qualifying 2 - - Copa del Rey 1 - -

Tsepo Masilela's salary per month

Details of the footballer's monthly salary and net worth remain unknown because Masilela is a private person. Even so, it is apparent that he has raked a significant amount of cash from his football career.

What car does Tsepo Masilela drive?

The footballer is known for his love for luxury vehicles. Tsepo Masilela's cars include a Mercedes SLS AMG worth about R2 million, a Jeep Grand Cherokee worth R700k, and a Ferrari 458 worth about R4 million. Tsepo Masilela's house is a luxurious mansion whose location remains undisclosed.

Who is Tsepo Masilela's wife?

The footballer's wife is Zinhle Masilela. The couple is blessed with a set of twins. One child is female, and the other is male. Their names are Gaby and TJ Masilela, and they were born on 9th July 2015.

How tall is Tsepo Masilela?

The footballer is 5’ 9” or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs about 154 pounds or 70 kilograms and has black hair and eyes.

Trivia

Cape Town is his favourite city.

Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu is the best stadium he has ever played in.

He likes to dress nicely but does not consider himself a fashion stylist.

He attends church services at Rhema Bible Church whenever possible.

He is a fan of the NBA. His favourite basketballer is LeBron James, and Cleveland Cavaliers is his favourite NBA team.

Tsepo Masilela is a respected footballer who started his career in local amateur teams. He has since grown in his career and is among the top footballers in South Africa.

