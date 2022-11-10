Jazz Elle Agassi is an American celebrity child to Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, American tennis legends. She has gained popularity and love from tennis fans globally because of her parents’ great success in tennis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jazz Elle out in the snow for skiing. Photo: @jazagassi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jazz has a keen interest in skiing and is also a gym fanatic. Jazz Elle is an owner of a 5-year-old dog called Blue whom she referred to as the best valentine on February 14th of 2022.

Profile summary and bio

Name Jazz Elle Agassi Gender Female Date of birth October 3rd, 2003 Age 19 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Current residence Las Vegas, Summerlin, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Unknown Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blond Siblings Jaden Gil Agassi College Unknown Occupation Unknown Net worth Unknown Instagram @jazagassi Facebook Not active Twitter Not active Tik Tok @jazagassi

How old is Jazz Elle Agassi?

As of 2022, Jazz Elle Agassi’s age is 19 years. She was born on October 3rd, 2003 in Valley Hospital Medical Centre, USA.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jazz Elle Agassi’s height

Biography Gist approximates Jazz Elle’s height to be 5 feet 3 inches and 160 in centimetres. She weighs about 55 kgs or 121 pounds.

Who are Jazz Elle Agassi's parents?

Her parents are Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, America’s former tennis giants. They married in 2001 and have been together since. During her prime time, Steffi was the first tennis player to obtain the Grand Slam by winning four Majors plus the Olympic gold medal in 1988. She was also the first player to occupy the World No. 1 ranking in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for 377 weeks.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi attend the Longines Melbourne Boutique Launch in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Sam Tabone/WireImages.

Source: Getty Images

Andre Agassi has eight grand slams to his name. Guinness World Records explains the American former tennis giant to be the first male tennis player to achieve a Career Super Slam, winning “the four Grand Slam tournaments, an Olympic gold medal, the Davis Cup and the ATP World Tour Finals”.

Jazz Elle Agassi's family

Making up the Agassi family is Jazz Elle, her brother Jaden Gil Agassi who is an American junior baseball player, and their mother and father, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. The family is of mixed ethnicity, with Jazz Elle’s mother being of German descent. Jaz’s maternal grandparents, Peter and Heidi Graf, are from Germany, while her paternal grandfather, Emmanuel Mike Agassi, is of Iranian descent.

Jazz Elle Agassi’s net worth

Considering that Jazz Elle is still pursuing her college studies, reports have not been found stating her income sources. Her father, Andre Agassi has an estimated net worth of $145 million.

Steffi Graf and her husband Andre Agassi and their children watch Sacramento Kings take on Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: Elliot J Schechter.

Source: Getty Images

Jazz Elle Agassi's social media profiles

Research shows that the celebrity child is unavailable on Twitter and Facebook. However, she is active on Instagram with over 16 500 followers as of 15 November 2022. Her Tik Tok account has just under 900 followers.

Does Jazz Ell Agassi play tennis?

Jazz Elle plays tennis but not professionally like her famous parents. Fox Sports states that tennis was not introduced much into the life of Andre’s and Steffi’s daughter.

What does Andre Agassi’s daughter do?

There is not much known about what exactly it is Jazz Elle does. In Essentially Sports, her parents were quoted to have said they are not interested in influencing their children to be professional tennis players like they once were.

What does Steffi Graf’s daughter do?

Furthermore, in an article by Fox Sports, her mother made mention to a point that might suggest where Jazz's interests lie by saying, “She is smitten with horseback riding and hip-hop dancing”.

Jazz Elle Agassi is an American celebrity child whose popularity and recognition resulted from her parents' fame in the sports industry. She enjoys skiing and fitness.

READ ALSO: Who is Afton Smith? Age, children, husband, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za wrote about Afton Smith, a former American actress who rose to stardom in the 90s and has starred in Hollywood's greatest classical movies, George of the Jungle being one of them.

Afton Smith (aged 55 in 2022) who is the ex wife of superstar Brendan Fraser has accumulated a hefty net worth. The former parents of three children, divorced after a messy court battle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News