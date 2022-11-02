Who is Afton Smith? Age, children, husband, movies, profiles, net worth

Afton Smith is an American actress and television personality who has starred in Hollywood’s best classic movies, George of the Jungle. The actress is also well-known in the USA for being Brendan Fraser’s former wife. Her passion and interest in acting started when she was young.

Afton Smith at the 11th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held in Santa Monica, Californa. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

She took her first acting classes when she was 12 years old and made her first acting debut in 1987 when she played the role of Janie in Less Than Zero. Legit mentions that Afton’s rise to stardom and recognition came after her roles in Pyrates and Fried Green Tomatoes. Besides being in the entertainment industry, Afton is also an author and entrepreneur and is involved in charity work.

Profile summary and bio

Full Name Afton Smith Gender Female Date of birth 3 December 1967 Age 55 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth North Port, New York, USA Current residence Connecticut, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Judaism Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimeters 170 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 128 Eye color Blue Hair color Blond Siblings Margot Smithwick Marital status Divorced College Upper Canada College Occupation Actress, Television personality, Author, Entrepreneur Net worth $3 Million Instagram Not Active Twitter Not Active TikTok Not Active Facebook Not Active

Was Afton Smith in George of the Jungle?

Yes, she was featured in this Hollywood classical movie. She played the character of Ursula’s friend. The movie was produced in 1997 by Walt Disney Pictures under the direction of Sam Weismann. This American comedy film stars Brendan Fraser among others, as the main character of Tarzan.

Afton Smith's children

Afton is a mother of three of sons, and Brendan Fraser is the father of all of them. Her first child, Griffin Arthur Fraser, was born on September 17, 2002, while her second son, Holden Fletcher, Fraser came on August 16, 2004. Her third, Leland Francis Fraser, was born on May 02, 2006.

Brendan Fraser (L) with ex-wife and their sons Griffin and Holden at the Universal Studios in Universal City, California. Photo: Amy Graves.

Source: Getty Images

Afton Smith's age

As of 2022, she will be turning 55 years. Biography Mask states that she celebrates her birthdays on December 3rd of every year.

Afton Smith's movies

Below are the former actress’s credits:

1. 1987: Less Than Zero as Kim

2. 1987: Once Again as Girl in Disco

3. 1991: Fried Green Tomatoes as Leona Threadgoode

4. 1991: Pyrates as Marti

5. 1994: Reality Bytes as Janie

6. 1995: A Reason to Believe as Becky

7. 1997: George of the Jungle as Ursula’s friend

8. 2003: Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star as herself

Afton Smith’s net worth

Her net worth, according to Just Richest, is $3 million. It is made up of earnings from her entertainment career, being an author and entrepreneur.

Afton Smith's husband

It is currently unknown who Afton is in a relationship with. The unknown relationship status comes after her marriage to American-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser ended in 2008. The former couple got divorced after a messy court battle. According to The U.S Sun, the pair was married for a period of 10 years.

Afton Smith (L) with her ex-husband at 20th Century Fox Studios in Century City, California. Photo: Ron Galella.

Source: Getty Images

Afton Smith in 2020

According to a 2020 YouTube interview with Joan Quinn, Afton mentioned that she is done with acting and is happy to be known as a former actress. Quoting her words, she said, “Well the passion kind of died for the acting world. And I thought best to leave it to the people who are really great at it and do it”.

Where is Afton Smith now?

Afton is still a US citizen residing in the country. Regarding her career, the 90s star has left the acting world and is in the writing space. Since leaving the entertainment industry, she published a book on November 03, 2004 titled Hollywood Picks the Classics: A Guide for the Beginner and the Aficionado, a guide narrating her thoughts on Hollywood’s classical movies produced in the period from 1930 to 1960.

Stacy Zarakiotis, of Greenwich, watches as Afton Smith autographs 'Point to Happy: A Book for Kids on the Autism Spectrum' at Greenwich Point Park. Photo: Helen Neafsey

Source: Depositphotos

She has also collaborated with her mother (Miriam Smith) and sister (Margot Smithwick) in 2011 to author another book titled Point to Happy: For Children on the Autism Spectrum. Essentially, the book is understood to be close to her heart because she has an autistic child.

