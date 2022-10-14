Global site navigation

Bukamina Cebekhulu's bio: age, real life, family, career, profiles
Bukamina Cebekhulu's bio: age, real life, family, career, profiles

by Bennett Yates

Who is Bukamina Cebekhulu? She is a South African dancer, singer, and actress who portrays the role of Gugu in the popular SABC 2 series Muvhango. She was supposed to feature on the show for only three months, but fans loved her so much that they decided to keep her character. But, how well do you know the actress? Read on!

Is Gugu and nomasonto the same person?
Her impressive performances made her stay extended following demands from her supporters. Photo: @bukamina_fanele (modified by author)
How old is Gugu in Muvhango? Bukamina Fanele Celebkhulu, better known as Gugu, was born on July 31, 1986, in Ndabayakhe, Empangeni village in KwaZulu Natal. Thus, Bukamina Cebekhulu's age is 36 years as of 2022.

Bukamina Cebenkulu's profiles & bio

NameBukamina Cebenkulu
Date of birthJuly 31, 1986
Age36 years (As of 2022)
NationalitySouth African
FromEmpangeni, KwaZulu Natal
CountrySouth Africa
OccupationSinger, Dancer and Actress
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBlonde
Known asGugu on Muvhango
EducationDegree in Live Performance
FatherMandlenkosi
MotherThulakele

Bukamina Cebekhulu's parents

Bukamina is a village girl born from a humble background. Her father, Mandlenkosi, is a bus driver, while her mother, Thulakele, is a housewife.

She moved to Johannesburg in 2008 to further her studies. She later enrolled at AFDA, studying live performance and motion pictures. She graduated in 2011.

Bukamina Cebekhulu's career

Even though she did an acting-related course, it was difficult for her to land a role. She first worked as a secretary at ATTV, where she worked before she landed a production coordinator job at Stemberg Television.

Acting career

It is from Stemberg that she joined the SABC1 show Uzalo. Before working on Muvhango, she had minor appearances on iNkaba and SABC1's Ngozi. On Muvhango, she played the Gugu character.

Bukamina Cebekhulu's pictures

The actress never hesitates to share her beautiful pictures with her fans. See them below:

1. Stunning look

Cebekhulu is a South African dancer, singer, and actress Photo: @bukamina_fanele (modified by author)
The actress enjoys taking pics and hanging out with friends when the work day is done.

2. Happy times.

Does Bukamina cebekhulu have a child?
On Muvhango, she played the Gugu character. Photo: @bukamina_fanele (modified by author)
The actress likes to take life easy. When not on set, she likes to treat herself to outdoor activities.

3. Natural but still beautiful

Who is Bukamina Cebekhulu?
Bukamina is a village girl born from a humble background. Photo: @bukamina_fanele (modified by author)
Bukamina likes to embrace her natural looks with little or no makeup.

Bukamina Cebenkulu’s hair

Many of her fans have expressed their concerns about her haircut. She was quick to clarify that it is her character Gugu that dictates she cut her hair. It has been three years since she decided to shave, and she is happy about it.

Does Bukamina cebekhulu have a child?

The celebrated actress likes to lead a private life, and little is known about her marital status. However, she is a proud mother of a daughter whom she adores. Details about Bukamina Cebekhulu's daughter are not provided.

Are Gugu and Nomasonto the same person?

Nomasonto is Gugu's identical sister.

Above is everything you would love to know about your favourite actress Bukamina Cebekhulu. Her advice to young people is to dream until their dreams come true, and people must be proud of where they come from.

